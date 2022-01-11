As the rules for outdoor events in Scotland change, the covid restrictions on football stadiums are being lifted.

As Scotland’s outdoor event rules change, covid restrictions on football stadiums are lifted.

When the Scottish Premiership’s winter break ends next week, fans will be able to return to stadiums, but restrictions on indoor events and venues will remain in place for the time being.

Nicola Sturgeon announced this afternoon that she would lift some of Scotland’s current coronavirus restrictions, allowing people to attend large outdoor events once more.

Rugby fans will also be able to watch Scotland’s Six Nations matches at Murrayfield.

In a speech to MSPs in the Scottish Parliament this afternoon (January 11), the first stage of restriction easing since Christmas was announced.

The success of the booster vaccine rollout across the country has given the First Minister “cautionary optimism,” and the 500-person limit at outdoor events, which has been in place since Boxing Day, will be lifted.

Spectators will be allowed back into major outdoor sporting events on Monday, January 17.

Changes to restrictions on indoor events and venues, on the other hand, will not be announced until next week.

Ms. Sturgeon stressed that anyone planning to attend a major outdoor event should be aware of the Covid certification scheme in place and be aware of any changes to the “fully vaccinated” status.

“Organizers of large events with 1000 or more people should check the certification status of at least 50% of attendees, rather than the current 20%, or at least 1,000 people, whichever figure is higher,” Ms Sturgeon said.

She confirmed that starting Monday, being fully vaccinated for Covid certification will include a booster if the second dose was more than four months ago.

“From Thursday, the NHS Scotland Covid status app for domestic use will be updated to include evidence of booster vaccination in its QR code,” she said.

“Updated paper and PDF copies of vaccination status, which are now valid for three months, will also be available to order.”

