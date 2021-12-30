As the testing crisis enters its fourth day, Covid tests: A shortage of PCR and lateral flows is’very concerning.’

Covid tests: As the testing crisis enters its fourth day, a shortage of PCR and lateral flows is’very concerning.’

After three days of intermittent shortages, lateral flow tests were unavailable to book on Thursday morning.

Continuing shortages of Covid-19 tests are “very concerning,” according to a leading scientist, and could result in people unknowingly spreading the virus over the holidays.

In recent days, the UK’s testing system has been overburdened, as rising case numbers have resulted in unprecedented demand for tests.

Appointment slots for PCR tests, home PCR kits, and online orders for lateral flow tests have all run out this week.

By 10 a.m., the Government website had no home PCR tests or PCR testing center slots available.

Professor Peter Openshaw, a member of the government’s New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), warned that New Year’s Eve parties were “ideal” for spreading the virus.

“I think it’s very worrying indeed,” Prof Openshaw said on BBC Radio 4’s Today program when asked about the risks of people meeting without being able to access a test beforehand.

“We understand the circumstances in which transmission occurs, and fortunately, I don’t believe we will be forced into the kind of lockdown that was necessary in the early part of this year to cope.”

“However, we do know that squeezing together in a small space with poor ventilation, especially if you’re shouting over loud music and other distractions, is ideal for transmitting this extremely highly transmissible virus.”

Last week, the government announced that New Year’s Eve celebrations in England would be allowed to continue, with no new restrictions in place until 2022.

Ministers, on the other hand, had been relying on regular testing to keep Omicron from spreading during New Year’s celebrations, urging people to take a lateral flow test before socializing with others.

Test shortages are raising fears that people will socialize without being tested, potentially spreading the virus unknowingly.

In order to combat the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland have imposed restrictions on hospitality and large-scale events.

