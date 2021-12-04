As the UK approaches the fourth dose, 114 million extra shots of variant-busting Covid jabs have been secured.

As the UK approaches the fourth dose, 114 million extra shots of variant-busting Covid jabs are secured.

As the country approaches the fourth dose, the UK has secured an additional 114 million doses of variant-busting Covid vaccine.

In an effort to protect our hard-won freedom, ministers have announced new deals for additional Pfizer and Moderna shots over the next two years.

It includes access to modified vaccines that can combat Omicron and other emerging threats.

Ministers claim that the large new contract will help the UK keep future pandemic waves “at bay.”

“These new agreements will future-proof the Great British vaccination effort – which has so far delivered over 115 million first, second, and booster jabs across the UK – and will ensure we can protect even more people in the years ahead,” said Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

“This is a national mission, and the best weapon we have to combat this virus and its variants is to get jabs in arms – so get the jab and get boosted when you’re called forward.”

The new order comes on top of the 35 million extra Pfizer vaccines already scheduled for late 2022, as well as the 60 million Novavax and 7.5 million GSKSanofi doses scheduled for the following year.

The total number of vaccines ordered in the United Kingdom has now reached 453.5 million.

So far, 115 million doses have been used to immunize British citizens, with another 70 million doses pledged internationally.

To combat the Omicron variant, every adult in the United Kingdom will be given a booster shot by the end of January.

As part of a massive rollout, around 400 military personnel will be drafted to assist in the setup and staffing of new jab clinics.

The NHS is also hiring 10,000 more vaccinators and encouraging tens of thousands of people to volunteer as frontline volunteers, including The Sun’s Jabs Army.

The United Kingdom became the first country in the world to approve a Covid jab for public use a year ago today [Thurs].

Boris Johnson will now be joined by the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies to discuss how to prevent future pandemics.

The Prime Minister will host a global Biopharmaceutical Summit as part of his pledge to turn Britain into a “science superpower.”

Mr Johnson will challenge industry today [Thurs] to apply Covid’s lessons to other major healthcare issues, such as dementia and obesity.

“We have never been more indebted to the extraordinary power of Life Sciences than with scientists around the world working tirelessly to learn more about the Omicron variant,” he said.

“Today, I’m convening a meeting of global industry leaders to discuss our renewed efforts against Covid-19, as well as how we can better prepare for future healthcare challenges.”

“As we continue on our path…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.