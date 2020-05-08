“Astonishing improvement” … plasma therapy says in two countries

<div id = “firstBodyDiv” data-bind-html-content-type = “article” data-bind-html-compile = “article.body” data-first-article-body = “

Dr. Yasek Mazur of Kingzin Kuzla Hospital added that 36 hours after receiving the plasma, the 31-year-old woman had a ventilator removed and started breathing on her own.

After another 24 hours, her condition allowed her to be transferred from intensive care to a regular ward, Mazur told TVN24.

“It was an amazing improvement.”

Before using the plasma, the woman spent a week in intensive care in a serious and deteriorating condition, according to Mazur, who is the hospital’s director of medical affairs.

The woman has been in hospital since April 23 and is in good condition.

The baby, born in the thirtieth week of pregnancy, was not injured, but she needed extensive care and was transferred to another hospital. Her condition is improving, too.

In another development, Austria announced, on Thursday, that patients with coronavirus will be cured after being treated with serum (blood plasma) from patients recovering from the disease.

Robert Krause, an infectious pathologist at Graz Hospital in the south of the country, told a news conference that this treatment gave convincing results in three patients, and they have recovered.

However, the specialist said, “an option has been given to carefully selected patients that cannot be generalized.”

This protocol was chosen in particular in two patients suffering from other diseases, and their immune system was very weak.

In total, 20 people in Austria were treated with blood plasma from recovered people.

On Thursday, the Red Cross Society sent an urgent appeal to plasma donors so that experiments with this potential treatment could be expanded.

About 200 donors have so far applied for this.

But doctors said this treatment had “side effects”, and it was necessary to improve knowledge of its effectiveness.

Other countries have permitted plasma use in similar experiments, such as France, the United States, Switzerland and China.

“>

Promotions

Dr. Yasek Mazur of Kingzin Kuzla Hospital added that 36 hours after receiving the plasma, the 31-year-old woman had a ventilator removed and started breathing on her own.

After another 24 hours, her condition allowed her to be transferred from intensive care to a regular ward, Mazur told TVN24.

“It was an amazing improvement.”

Before using the plasma, the woman spent a week in intensive care in a serious and deteriorating condition, according to Mazur, who is the hospital’s director of medical affairs.

The woman has been in hospital since April 23 and is in good condition.

The baby, born in the thirtieth week of pregnancy, was not injured, but she needed extensive care and was transferred to another hospital. Her condition is improving, too.

In another development, Austria announced, on Thursday, that patients with coronavirus will be cured after being treated with serum (blood plasma) from patients recovering from the disease.

Robert Krause, an infectious pathologist at Graz Hospital in the south of the country, told a news conference that this treatment gave convincing results in three patients, and they have recovered.

However, the specialist said, “an option has been given to carefully selected patients that cannot be generalized.”

This protocol was chosen in particular in two patients suffering from other diseases, and their immune system was very weak.

In total, 20 people in Austria were treated with blood plasma from recovered people.

On Thursday, the Red Cross Society sent an urgent appeal to plasma donors so that experiments with this potential treatment could be expanded.

About 200 donors have so far applied for this.

But doctors said this treatment had “side effects”, and it was necessary to improve knowledge of its effectiveness.

Other countries have permitted plasma use in similar experiments, such as France, the United States, Switzerland and China.