At 4 p.m. today, Covid is expected to make a big announcement, with infections being updated for the first time since the Christmas break.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is gearing up for a crucial meeting with his advisers today to discuss the spread of the mutant Omicron variant.

Cases of the Omicron variant had risen sharply before the Christmas break, prompting the NHS to launch a massive campaign to immunize as many people as possible.

Omicron is milder than other strains, according to a slew of studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of Brits, preventing the need for any new restrictions.

A total of 122,186 British people tested positive for coronavirus on Christmas Eve, bringing the total number of Omicron infections to 114,625.

137 people died within 28 days of receiving a positive PCR test.

Every day at 4 p.m., new coronavirus infection data is released, but due to the Christmas break, no new information has been released.

Due to a lack of data over the last few days, it’s believed that cases have risen dramatically as a result of mixing during the festivities.

Today, the Prime Minister will trawl through new Covid rates in Omicron ground-zero London with medical advisers Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance.

According to the most recent data, one in every 20 people in London had Covid, with one in every 35 people in the rest of the country contracting the virus.

Last week, the country’s most infected areas were all in London, and hospitalizations had also increased in the capital.

On December 22, hospitals in London reported 386 Covid-19 admissions.

The R-rate, which was last updated on Thursday, also indicated that the variant was rapidly spreading across London, with a value of up to 1.6.

According to data from the government dashboard, around 1,171 people were admitted to hospitals with Covid on a daily basis, for a total of 8,240 people treated in hospitals.

Insiders say the PM is increasingly likely to reject hard-line calls for legally-binding lockdown restrictions that can be enforced by cops.

Instead, Mr Johnson might advise Brits to be cautious and limit their contact inside, which could lead to Downing Street advising against indoor drinking…

