At the Jabs Army festive Big Boost event, Arg and Anthea Turner assist Brits in getting vaccinated in time for Christmas.

THOUSANDS of Britons flocked to the SSE Wembley Arena tonight to get their vaccinations, and some were given Bobby Norris as a gift.

For The Sun’s Big Boost event, the TOWIE star was joined by long-time pal James Argent, Telly Award winner Anthea Turner, Love Islanders Sharon Gaffka and Joe Garrett, and twins Jess and Eve Gale.

“It’s good to see the turnout we’re getting,” Bobby, 35, said during the event.

“The more arm jabs we can get, the better.”

It makes no difference if it’s your first, second, or booster.

“Just show up.”

Pfizer was administered from 12 stations at the West London site, which had a mix of walk-ins and scheduled appointments.

“It’s critical that everyone makes their own decisions,” Arg, 34, said.

I wanted a booster because it gives me a sense of security.

“I know being around me makes my parents and grandparents happy. “It’s been a fantastic turnout.

“It’s great to be here and see Bobby in action.”

Former Civil Servant Sharon Gaffka, 25, received her booster shot from Bobby, who has been administering the life-saving vaccine all year.

“I am now triple vaccinated,” she said.

My brother is a frontline NHS nurse, and my mother is clinically vulnerable, so it’s critical for me to protect my family and those around me.

“Having someone I know personally vaccinate me was strange at first, but Bobby is very gentle, and I didn’t feel anything.”

“My vaccine experience has been positive.”

“Protect yourself,” said Anthea Turner, 61, who also received her booster.

The best thing we can do to help others is to take care of ourselves.

“With a booster, you have a 93% chance of being protected.”

“There’s a lot on the line, and we’ve learned that the cost of lockdown is a terrifying price to pay.”

That must be avoided at all costs.

“This isn’t just about taking up ICU beds; it’s about staff who are stressed and understaffed as a result of Omnicron’s high contagiousness.”

From 5pm to 10pm today, 2,000 appointments will be available at the Jabs Army event at SSE Arena Wembley in North London.

There will be live music and special celebrity appearances in addition to the jabs.

