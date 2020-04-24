Australian chief medical doctor against everyday masks | message

CANBERRA (dpa-AFX) – The chief medical officer of the Australian government, Brendan Murphy, advises against the makeshift masks in everyday life in the corona crisis. “We say again that they are not recommended. We have a very few (virus) cases, and these masks are often of poor quality,” Murphy said at a press conference with Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday.

Murphy reiterated an old argument in the debate about non-medical masks: According to him, they give a false sense of security and cause people to disregard the imperatives. So masks would not be recommended for the general public. “We kept saying that during the pandemic.”

In Australia around 6670 infections with the pathogen Sars-CoV-2 have been reported so far, which can trigger the lung disease Covid-19. Like New Zealand, Australia has so far managed to keep the infection curve relatively low./ca/DP/fba