Australian Researchers Set to Begin Clinical Trials on COVID-19 Treatment

Australian researchers are set to begin clinical trials of a potential treatment for COVID-19 – using two existing drugs.

University of Queensland Centre for Clinical Research Director and Consultant Infectious Diseases Physician at the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital (RBWH) Professor David Paterson said the drugs proved highly effective when first used against the virus in test tubes.

“We’re now ready to begin patient trials with the drugs, one of which is an HIV medication and the other an anti-malaria drug,” Professor Paterson said. “Prior to the clinical trials going ahead, the medications were given to some of the first patients in Australia infected with COVID-19, and all have completely recovered without any trace of the virus left in their system.

“However, we know that most people with COVID-19 recover completely, thanks to their immune system, so random anecdotal experiences of some people need to be replaced by rigorous clinical trials.”

Professor Paterson said the researchers are on the verge of starting a large clinical trial involving 60 hospitals across Australia to determine the best way to use the drugs.

“This would involve comparing one drug versus the other, versus the combination of the two drugs,” he said.

“We are almost ready to go and can begin very quickly enrolling patients in our trial. Realistically we could be able to enroll patients very, very soon.

“This will enable us to test the first wave of Australian patients and gain real-world experience with this treatment, especially since we expect ongoing infections to continue for many months.

“If we can obtain the best possible information now, then we can quickly treat subsequent patients down the track.”

Professor Paterson said the drugs to be used in the clinical trials can be administered orally as tablets.

“Our aim is to treat patients ‘as soon as they’re admitted’ to hospital in controlled settings. We want to give every Australian in need the absolute best treatment we can.”

Professor Paterson has praised the RBWH Foundation and the launch of its Coronavirus Action Fund for its efforts in helping to raise funds to begin the clinical trials.