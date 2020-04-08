Australian scientists have discovered a drug that kills the coronavirus genome in two days, according to the German publication Focus. This is a remedy that is used to combat lice and scabies: ivermectin.

“We found that a single dose of ivermectin can remove all viral RNA from the body within 48 hours,” said study leader Kylie Wagstaff, who works at the Discovery Institute, Australian University of Mons, Melbourne.

To date, the effect of the drug on Sars-CoV-2-RNA has been investigated only in the laboratory. “Now we have to find out whether the dosage with which we can use it for people is effective – this is the next step,” the research director continued.

Ivermectin is approved by the US FDA, is used to treat scabies and is considered a safe drug, and its active ingredient is also widely available worldwide.

Now researchers want to conduct preclinical trials and clinical trials on volunteers. However, it will probably take at least a month to determine its effect on humans. In addition, researchers will need financial resources.

Earlier studies have shown the effectiveness of this drug against several other viruses. How exactly the drug acts on coronavirus is unknown. However, because of its effect on other viruses, scientists believe that it probably “weakens” the ability of the virus to prevent its destruction by host cells.