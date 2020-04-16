Austrian ski resort probed over claims it covered up coronavirus cases

An Austrian ski resort dubbed ‘Ibiza of the Alps’ is being investigated over claims authorities covered up a coronavirus outbreak and allowed the virus to spread across Europe.

Austrian officials have launched a probe into whether the popular Ischgl resort, in Tyrol province, purposefully chose not to report cases because it would hurt the tourist industry around the time of a key local election.

Dominik Oberhofer, leader of the opposition, said questions need to be asked about the relationship between hoteliers and politicians who were in charge of overseeing the coronavirus response.

The inquiry centres around reports a 36-year-old German barman at the Kitzloch pub who fell ill with COVID-19 in February.

The resort has been linked to hundreds of cases in Austria, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Iceland and Denmark.

Despite concerns the virus was running rampant at the resort, the slopes and bars were allowed to stay open for weeks.

German media has branded Ischgl ‘the breeding ground’ of coronavirus, while Norway believes almost half of the country’s 1,198 cases were imported from Ischgl.

Austria has confirmed nearly 4,000 cases and 21 deaths.

The number of infections in Ischgl – a small town of about 1,500 people – is double that of Vienna, the country’s capital, which has a population of 2 million.

There have been at least 1,020 confirmed infections in the town, compared to 456 in the capital.

Europe has become the new epicentre of the pandemic, with more than 100,000 people confirmed to have been infected across the Continent. Italy makes up more than half of cases.

Reports say a German barman at the Kitzloch pub fell ill with coronavirus symptoms at the end of February, although it has not been officially confirmed.

Tourists from Scandinavia, Germany and other parts of Austria all started testing positive for the illness after returning from Ischgl in early March.

German media described the resort as a ‘breeding ground’ for the virus, but local authorities played down concerns.

Werner Kurz, the mayor of Ischgl, told German newspaper Der Spiegel the shut down was ‘a catastrophe’ for the town, saying: ‘We implemented all regulations in a timely manner’.

Austria’s Health Minister Rudolf Anschober announced the number of tests would ‘massively’ rise, with more regular checks for hospital staff.

‘The number of tests is increasing and will continue to increase dramatically over the next two to three weeks,’ he said in a statement.

It comes after Austria announced it was mobilising its military for the first time since World War Two.

Soldiers will be deployed to fight the outbreak by helping with food supplies, medical support and police operations.

Austria still has compulsory military service. Men must serve six months in the army or nine months in a civilian service when they reach 18.

Around 3,000 soldiers – 10 per cent of the reserves – will for three months take over coronavirus-related tasks from soldiers whose military service expires in May.

Elsewhere, experts have warned Italy’s tally of coronavirus cases is probably ten times higher than the official figure of 64,000.

Angelo Borrelli, the head of the agency collecting the data,said it was ‘credible’ to suggest that as many as 640,000 people could have been infected, because only a fraction of them have received the necessary tests.

Testing for the disease has often been limited to people seeking hospital care, with health services stretched to the limit by the scale of the outbreak.

The latest figures show that 6,077 people have died in Italy in barely a month, close to double the number of fatalities that China has suffered.

‘A ratio of one certified case out of every 10 is credible,’ Angelo Borrelli, the head of the Civil Protection Agency, told La Repubblica newspaper.

The missing cases could help to explain Italy’s high death rate of around 9.0 per cent, higher than Britain, France or Spain and much higher than Germany.

Borrelli said the biggest difficulty facing Italy was a shortage of masks and ventilators in intensive care.

Medical shortages have dogged the health system since the contagion first surfaced in the wealthy northern region of Lombardy on February 21.

Italy is trying to import stocks from abroad, but Borrelli said nations like India, Romania, Russia and Turkey had halted such sales.

‘We are contacting the embassies, but I fear no more masks will be arriving from abroad,’ he said.

Others have turned to more inventive solutions, with at least one startup firm converting commercial diving masks into emergency ventilators.

However, Borrelli also sounded cautious notes of optimism after two successive declines in Italy’s daily fatality rate.

The number of new deaths has come down from a world record 793 on Saturday to 651 on Sunday and 601 on Monday.

The number of new officially registered infections also fell from 6,557 on Saturday to 4,789 on Monday.