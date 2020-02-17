‘Avoid hugging and kissing on Valentine’s Day to prevent the spread of coronavirus’, scientists say

A scientist has warned people should avoid hugging and kissing in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Professor John Oxford, from Queen Mary University, said people could protect themselves from the deadly bug by employing a bit of ‘British standoffishness’.

Commenting just days before Valentine’s Day, Professor Oxford described the illness as a ‘social virus’ that relies on lots of close contact between people and said it could be defeated by cutting contact off.

The SARS-CoV-2, as its now officially known, spreads via droplets in someone’s breath and can survive on inanimate objects for hours and stay contagious.

It has killed more than 1,100 people, all but two of whom are in China, and struck down almost 46,000 worldwide – eight cases have been confirmed in Britain.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Professor Oxford said: ‘I think we have to galvanise ourselves in our social actions – how we interact with people I think that is extremely important; more so than wearing a mask. I think that’s a total diversion.

‘What we need to do is less of the handshaking, hugging, kissing, that sort of thing, because this virus looks like its spread by ordinary tidal breathing, not necessarily colds and coughing.’

While cases have remained low in the UK so far, with just eight tests coming back positive, experts expect more infections in the coming weeks.

Professor Neil Ferguson, from Imperial College London, said Britain is probably only picking up ‘one in three cases’ coming into the country at the moment.

He believes there are many more infected people living in the UK unwittingly passing it on to others.

Professor Ferguson said in a worst-case scenario, 60 per cent of the entire population could become infected – around six million Britons.

He told The Telegraph: ‘Surveillance has started in hospitals across the UK of pneumonia cases, that will give us a proper picture.

‘Our best estimate is that transmission in the UK will get going in the next few weeks; unless we are very lucky probably peaking two to three months after that.

‘If it truly establishes itself in terms of true person to person transmission it will behave like a flu pandemic maybe up to 60 per cent of the population being affected but most of those people having very mild symptoms.’

The comments come as health officials in the UK scramble to track down dozens of people who have come into contact with Britain’s eight confirmed coronavirus patients – including the Brighton ‘super-spreader’ thought to have infected 11 others.

Scout leader Steve Walsh, 53, has left the isolation unit at St Thomas’ Hospital in London after picking up the disease at a Singapore gas conference last month and inadvertently spreading it on his 6,736-mile journey home to Hove via the Alps.

The father-of-two gas sales executive has been reunited with his wife and two children in East Sussex, who have been in self-quarantine since he tested positive for the killer virus last week.

He said today: ‘I’m happy to be home and feeling well. I want to give a big thank you to the NHS who have been great throughout and my thoughts are with everyone around the world who continues to be affected by the virus. It’s good to be back with my family’.

Mr Walsh decided to reveal his identity yesterday after inadvertently putting Brighton at the centre of Britain’s coronavirus crisis after four people on his ski holiday – including at least two doctors – also tested positive.

Eleven schools in the Brighton area – including one attended by his two children – have been put on lockdown after staff and pupils have been told to quarantine at home.

A care home has also been sealed off to visitors after a doctor who went there was later diagnosed with the virus, and more than a dozen GP surgeries have been closed this week for deep cleaning – amid fears staff may have caught it.

Professor Keith Willett, NHS strategic incident director, said: ‘I’m pleased to say that – following two negative tests for coronavirus, twenty-four hours apart – Mr Walsh has been discharged from Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, having made a full recovery following his treatment.

‘Mr Walsh’s symptoms were mild and he is no longer contagious, and poses no risk to the public.’

Professor Willett added: ‘He is keen to return to his normal life and spend time with his family out of the media spotlight.

‘I would like to thank the clinical team who treated Mr Walsh in hospital, as well as all the NHS staff who are working hard with other health organisations to limit the spread of coronavirus and treat the small numbers who have contracted the illness. Anyone with any health concerns should contact NHS 111.’

Today, Mr Walsh’s next-door neighbour of 15 years said the father of two is ‘feeling fine’ but feels concerned about how he will be perceived.

‘I’ve spoken to his wife Cathy directly and to Steve by email and they are absolutely terrified of being made scapegoats for all this which would be totally unfair,’ Ian Henshall, a 59-year-old author, told The Mirror.

‘He acted as quickly as he possibly could as soon as he got ill. They are a lovely family. He is feeling fine now and Cathy is hoping he will be able to leave isolation and come home soon. They are just obviously very concerned about being made scapegoats in all this.’

It came as 11 schools in Brighton were put on lockdown after staff and pupils went into quarantine at home – including one across the street from the County Oak Medical Centre, which was shut down for a deep clean.

Dr Catriona Greenwood, currently in a London hospital receiving treatment for the killer virus, worked a locum shift at the surgery last week before she was diagnosed.