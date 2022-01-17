Back pain was blamed on my uncomfortable bed, but it turned out to be a silent killer.

I blamed my uncomfortable bed for my back pain, but it turned out to be a silent killer.

For a new couple, the beginning of a relationship is an exciting time.

There have been many milestones, such as making it official, moving in together, and making large purchases, such as new home interiors, but one purchase helped Gemma Brown discover a fatal illness.

When Gemma and her new partner Michael purchased their first double bed together, they were both 26 years old.

Gemma from Derby said they were still in the honeymoon phase of their relationship, which she described as “exciting.”

Soon after, the travel agent began to experience back pain, which she dismissed as a result of her body adjusting to the new mattress.

Gemma went to the doctor after being nagged by her mother, Julie, and was later diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Gemma, now 30, is doing well, but she went through menopause at the age of 27 and will never be able to have children.

Her ordeal has left her with long-term and devastating consequences, but she and her partner Michael have grown closer and are now planning to marry.

“Michael and I were in the honeymoon phase of our relationship at the time, and buying the bed together was our first big purchase,” Gemma explained.

“I was ecstatic when it arrived, but the back pain began within days.

Because it was a memory foam mattress, I simply blamed it on the new bed.

“When my mother finally insisted that I see a doctor, I was taken aback when I learned it was cancer.

“It’s been heartbreaking to learn that I won’t be able to have a child, but my illness has brought Michael and me closer together, and we’re now planning to marry.”

Gemma went on to say that she now wants to educate other women about the importance of smear tests.

“Don’t do what I did and stick it on the fridge with a magnet,” she cautioned.

Michael and Gemma met on a dating site in June 2016 and decided to buy their first double bed together the following year, in preparation for moving into their first home.

“We got a memory foam mattress that I had never tried before, and when my back pain started, I blamed it on the mattress,” she says.

“However, my pain was worsening, and I was taking a lot of pain relievers.”

My mother persuaded me to go to the doctor, and I was given a list of tests to complete.

“I remembered getting a smear test letter, which I hadn’t followed up on because I’d been so busy at work.”

Gemma was diagnosed with a rare type of cervical cancer in September 2017.

a.

Bleeding that is abnormal (during or after sex, in between periods, and also after menopause)

Cervical cancer’s most common and early symptom is…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.