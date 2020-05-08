Back to school: Russian roulette for our children

Quebec is about to reopen schools and daycares without knowing exactly how much children can transmit COVID-19 and without consulting the Association of Pediatricians.

“There are many questions about the risk of getting the infection and their role in transmission. This is a group for which we are in a very unusual situation, “says Dr Gaston De Serres, epidemiologist at the National Institute of Public Health of Quebec.

While children are usually major transmitters of the flu, it is less clear for COVID-19. Even the experts don’t get along with each other. Several contradictory studies have been published in recent weeks (see below).

The problem is that the majority of countries that have been affected by COVID-19 have closed their schools. In the rare countries which have reopened them like France, the debate rages on the risk for the spread of the virus.

However, we know that the symptoms are less important in children. In Quebec, only seven children have had to be hospitalized since the start of the pandemic, or 0.4% of all hospitalizations. The vast majority get by with a mild cough, a little fever, or even without symptoms.

For intensivist doctor Michel de Marchie, it is more the transmission from children to adults that must be monitored. “We do not yet know the transmission from child to adult, we do not know it,” he said.

In the intensive care unit of the Jewish General Hospital where he treats patients with COVID-19, several of them are between 40 and 60 years old.

Ignored pediatricians

In the United States, the American Pediatric Association has made a list of criteria to guide authorities in deciding whether to reopen schools. Among other things, the association states that data on transmission between children must be available.

She also says to favor partial reopening and measure the impact on contamination. Asked about these criteria, the Quebec Pediatric Association declined to comment saying it was not consulted before the government gave the green light to reopen.

The rise in cases of an inflammatory disease that causes fever, heart or digestive problems in children has caused quite a stir for a week.

Cases have been detected in children who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States and Europe.

At the Sainte-Justine hospital, we also saw a few cases similar to Kawasaki syndrome, but they turned out to be negative and reacted well to the treatments.

“There is no evidence that this is COVID-19 [qui est en cause] “, However indicates the Dr Elie Haddad. To find out, we will do serological tests as part of a clinical study.

Children are not the primary source of spread

“Unlike flu, data to date suggests that children are not the primary engine of COVID-19 in schools or the community,” says Australian study by the National Center for Immunization Research and Surveillance (NCIRS) released April 22.

The study looked at the cases of 9 adults and 9 children infected with COVID-19 in 15 schools. These people were in contact with 735 other students and 128 teachers. The investigation found no evidence of children who allegedly infected teachers.

The case of a child who has not infected anyone

Promotions

A study led by a French public health researcher published on April 11 by the Clinical infectious Disease looked into the case of an outbreak in a chalet in the French Alps.

Some 75% of the occupants caught the virus, including a 9-year-old boy who had visited three schools when he had minor symptoms. He had been in contact with 172 people, including 112 students.

No one has been infected. The child also had influenza and transmitted it to his siblings, but the latter did not have COVID-19.

Less severe symptoms

A Chinese study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics shows that in China, out of 2,135 infected children, 90% had only mild, moderate or no symptoms.

In Canada, children represent only 1% of total hospitalizations.

Children have the same viral loads

In a German study published on April 29 on the viral load of 3,712 infected patients, virologists found no variation in viral load according to the age of the patients, including children.

“Based on these results, we must warn against an unlimited reopening of schools and daycare centers in the current situation. Children can be as contagious as adults, ”it says.

Few studies

How children act as a vector of transmission is not yet clear. As German scientists point out, studies to understand the role of children in transmission are complex due to confinement.

Since they are not in the classroom, it is unlikely that they are the source of contamination of an infected family. This observation could falsely suggest that children are less infectious.

There are children hospitalized

Even though children represent only a small percentage of hospitalizations related to COVID-19, that does not mean that there are none.

In a report by the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, it can be seen that in the United States, of the 149,082 cases reported, 2,572 were minors, or 1.7% of the cases. In all, 745 of them, or 5.7%, had to be hospitalized, including 15 in intensive care.

The report mentions three child deaths without giving further details since analyzes were still in progress.