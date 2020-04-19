Backlash over Government’s plan for immunity certificates as scientists brand them ‘dangerous’

Giving ‘immunity wristbands’ to Britons who have fought off coronavirus may give them a ‘false sense of security’ about the disease, a leading expert has warned.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock admitted on Monday he was considering issuing the bands, which are thought to reveal who’s safe to go to work without risk of spreading or catching the virus.

But Eleanor Riley, professor of immunology and infectious disease at the University of Edinburgh, said the evidence about the truth on immunity is not yet clear enough.

She added that the bands were ‘dangerous’ because they give people a ‘sense of false security’ which puts them at risk of reinfection.

Fears have been raised that people can be struck down twice after reports in China and Japan of patients catching the disease after recovering.

Other scientists believe the evidence for immunity is convincing and even claim that it could be life-long.

Antibody tests are the only ones that can tell if someone has ever caught the deadly infection, which has struck more than 1million people worldwide.

Professor Riley said: ‘[The bands] are not something we’ve ever done before. When we vaccinate people, particularly for certain diseases where they’re going to travel overseas… we give people a certificate saying they have been vaccinated.

‘But that certificate doesn’t say they are immune and there’s a difference. We don’t know yet whether somebody who has had this virus is immune.

‘They have antibodies, they’ve clearly been exposed, yet will those antibodies protect them against reinfection? I’m not sure that we know that.’

Professor Riley added that giving someone a certificate to say they are immune, without fully understanding the virus, was ‘dangerous’ for two reasons.

‘A, we don’t know if it’s true and B, it could give people a slight sense of false security, where they start to do things that they wouldn’t otherwise do,’ she added.

‘For the general public, saying you’re immune they will think, “oh OK, I don’t need to worry anymore’ – and there will be people who will die as a result of that. I think it’s very risky and I don’t think it’s necessary.’

When someone gets infected with a virus their immune system must work out how to fight it off – it does so by producing substances called antibodies.

Patients who catch COVID-19 develop and store COVID-19 antibodies for their body to use to battle the life-threatening virus in future.

But Number 10 has yet to approve any antibody tests in the UK, despite promises the DIY kits would be ready for use by mid-April.

Earlier this week Mr Hancock revealed nine firms were in the running to produce the 17.5million blood tests it had ordered.

Experts say screening for if people have already fought off COVID-19 – antibody testing – will be the biggest breakthrough in getting the country back on its feet.

In a stark warning, Mr Hancock said the evaluation of the kits – which rely on just a finger-prick of blood and can give results in ten minutes – was still ongoing.

He said some kits had failed, adding: ‘In one case, a test that I am being urged to buy missed three out of four positive cases of coronavirus.

‘That means in three-quarters of cases that test would have given the false comfort of sending someone with coronavirus back on the wards.’

In a comment suggesting officials still need to evaluate the kits further, he added: ‘Approving tests that don’t work is dangerous and I will not do it.’

Mr Hancock first promised antibody tests last week. MailOnline understands the process of validating kits should only take a matter of days.

Discussing the potential of immunity certificates, he added: [It] is an important thing that we will be doing and are looking at.

‘But it’s too early in the science of the immunity that comes from having had the disease. It’s too early in that science to be able to put clarity around that.

‘I wish that we could but the reason that we can’t is because the science isn’t yet advanced enough.’

Mass antibody testing could allow the UK to slowly ease its draconian lockdown, which senior officials have warned could last for months.

The regime would paint a clear picture on who has already caught the killer infection and is immune to being struck down again.

It would allow frontline NHS staff who are stuck at home – estimates suggest around a quarter of doctors are in lockdown – to get back to work.

But leading scientists warn the truth on immunity is still murky, with laboratory tests on monkeys proving they could not be reinfected.

Other experts have claimed similar coronaviruses also induce immunity for around three months – the UK is braced for a second wave of cases this winter.

And they warn that because the virus had never been seen before until the pandemic began in Wuhan in December more trials are urgently needed.

It comes after one health chiefs in one Chinese region revealed in February that around 14 per cent of coronavirus patients tested positive a second time.

Some researchers believe this is down to unreliable tests and are optimistic that people can become immune to the virus, called SARS-CoV-2.

MailOnline reported earlier this week that researchers in Germany want to bring in the documents for citizens not at risk of contracting the novel coronavirus.

As part of Germany’s fight against the virus, scientists are using antibodies in test participants to find out which of them have had the illness and healed.

The Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research in Braunschweig, 41miles (66km) east of Hanover, is overseeing the project, Der Spiegel reports.

The academic team plans to test 100,000 people at a time, issuing documentation to those who have built up an immunity.

They will then use the information gleaned from the testing to assess how and when the lockdown should conclude.

Researchers will utilise the data as they advise the government on when schools will be re-opened and mass gatherings permitted once again.

Germany has repeatedly been praised for its rigorous testing regime, which has seen 100,000 people get swabbed every day across the nation.

Swab tests are different to antibody tests and can tell if someone is currently infected.

British health chiefs have said they could give out coronavirus ‘immunity’ certificates like Germany to allow millions of Britons out of isolation.

Otherwise, there is no official way of keeping track of who has already battled the virus and has developed some form of immunity.

MailOnline has repeatedly asked officials to name which companies are in talks with the Government but has never been offered clarity.

One of these firms includes Derby-based SureScreen, which has shipped its tests to be used in Germany and Spain, among other nations.

The company has sent hundreds of the tests to a Public Health England laboratory in Oxfordshire earlier this week but has yet to hear back.

Another of the firms is known to be BioSure, an Essex-based manufacturer which has been asked to get ready to ramp up production.

But the company’s chief executive warned it could take six weeks before it had any tests to sell to the Government because of the approval hold-up.

It is currently unclear if either business has heard anything from the Government about the success of their tests in stringent medical checks.

Last night it was revealed officials had already bought 2million antibody tests from two Chinese manufacturers – Wondfo and AllTest.

It is unclear if the two Chinese firms are included in the nine companies because officials will not name the makers.

Yesterday it was revealed that Belfast-based manufacturer Biopanda Reagents had opted to restrict sales to just UK healthcare providers.

MailOnline has also asked Biopanda Reagents whether it is in the running to provide antibody tests in Britain but has yet to hear back.