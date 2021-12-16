Bars with a dancefloor will only be required to check NHS Pass after 1 a.m., according to new Covid passport rules.

Bars with a dancefloor will only be required to check NHS Pass after 1am, according to Covid passport rules.

If a customer arrives before 1 a.m. and stays past that time, management must take “reasonable steps” to ensure they have a Covid pass.

The Government has stated that Covid passes do not have to be checked until after 1am in certain late-night venues in England, such as bars with a dance floor.

Venue managers can decide whether Covid passes will be checked when someone enters the premises earlier in the evening, but it is not a legal requirement for everyone inside to have valid certification until the early hours of the morning.

After 1 a.m., all those inside the venue – even those who entered before 1 a.m. – must have a valid Covid pass, according to the official guidance.

“If you operate a venue in the category of other late night dance venue, you must take reasonable measures to ensure that all visitors present in your venue between the hours of 1am and 5am have the NHS COVID Pass (or other accepted evidence), even if they entered the premises before that time,” the guidance states.

According to the government website, the venue can choose to check all visitors who enter at any time before or after 1 a.m., or only visitors who remain in the venue immediately before 1 a.m.

From this point forward, all new entrants must be checked at the door.

The following rules apply to “other late-night dance venues” where all of the following conditions apply:

Nightclubs, dancehalls, and discotheques are exempt from the 1am rule because they are required to check the Covid status of all visitors at all times.

Some venues will be required by law to check the Covid status of visitors over the age of 18 beginning on Wednesday, December 15th.

Nightclubs, unseated indoor venues with more than 500 people, unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people, and any venue with more than 10,000 people will be subject to the rules.

People will be required to show proof of vaccination (currently two doses), proof of a negative test taken within the last 48 hours, or that they have an exemption where required.

However, Parliament has yet to pass the Covid passport scheme, which is up for a vote in the Commons later today.

A significant number of Tory MPs are expected to vote against the introduction of Covid passes, which they oppose.

