Basel: “The circle with possible infected people multiplies”

The daycare worker from Basel, who was infected with the corona virus, may have infected several children. The authorities are “telephoning” people.

Does the canton of Basel-Stadt reclassify the situation? An isolation room in the University Hospital Basel. Pino Covino

“She is doing well according to the circumstances,” writes the cantonal health department for the first coronavirus infection in Basel. The woman is a day care worker who was in Milan with her partner. He is also infected and hospitalized. The 23-year-old comes from the canton of Basel-Landschaft and is in good health, as the authorities there said on Friday. In both cases, the reference test from the Geneva laboratory is still pending.

The health department had definitely known about the first Basel Corona patient since Thursday afternoon. This could be the reason why the announced information about the upcoming carnival has been postponed to Friday. Anne Tschudin, spokeswoman for the DG, did not confirm this on request.

The first two confirmed cases increase the likelihood that the carnival could be canceled. It would be the first time since World War II.

100 registered children

But the carnival is the lesser problem in this case. The patient works in a daycare center with around 100 registered children. “Due to the current vacation, only a part of the children were present in the daycare center and had closer contact with the carer, who had now been tested positive,” the health department continues.

The children who were looked after by the sick daycare worker now have to be quarantined for two weeks. That is why there is close contact with the parents, Tschudin told the Basler Zeitung: “The parents are informed so that they can classify the incident and so that they know what to do if their child and / or they develop symptoms.” In addition to the children, their siblings, parents and anyone else who has been in contact with them may also be at risk of contracting the corona virus.

Search for possible infections

What does this mean for those affected and how many people could have contracted the virus?

Tschudin says: «Our specialists are in the process of getting an overview. We are in the contact clarification phase. But of course, the circle with possible people who could have been infected multiplies. » The health department is in the process of “telephoning” people who have been in contact with the woman or the children. Tschudin says evasively whether the siblings and parents are now in quarantine: “Our social medicine specialists are about to explain to parents how they have to implement this and what that means exactly.” The situation is not that easy for adults, after all, they would have to go shopping or work.

According to the cantonal pandemic plan, people who have been in contact with the infected woman – including medical personnel – may need to be in quarantine. Such segregation measures can usually be carried out at home.

Does quarantine make sense?

According to the pandemic plan, a quarantine in the hospital is only necessary if the accommodation at home is insufficient or not possible for the effective prevention of a further spread of the disease. However, the canton’s pandemic plan states that quarantine measures are very costly and personnel-intensive and are only of limited use in the event of a possible pandemic development. The purpose of quarantine measures should therefore be weighed up depending on the situation.

The pandemic plan has three phases of development. The normal location, the special location and the extraordinary location. On Wednesday, the health department described the situation as normal. Tschudin does not comment on whether the situation is classified as special. The health department will inform on Friday from 12 noon.

The World Health Organization (WHO) or the Basel authorities could call out a special situation. According to the pandemic plan, a special situation arises when the authorities are no longer able to prevent and control the outbreak and spread of communicable diseases and there is therefore a particular risk to public health or a serious impact on the economy or other areas of life ,