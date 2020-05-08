‘Because I want to be well’, the free portal that cares about the well-being of Colombians | Shock.co

The mandatory quarantine took us by surprise. We have been in preventive confinement for more than 40 days and we are not sure how many more are missing. This has modified the routines of many Colombians. This is why, thinking about the well-being of citizens, the Santo Domingo Foundation and Profamilia joined forces to launch the platform Because I want to be well– A free support center that can be accessed without leaving your home. In this, Colombians will be able to receive orientation, virtual advice and information about the opportunities to be and feel good throughout this year.

Marta Royo, director of Profamilia, affirms that “The Santo Domingo Foundation and Profamilia recognize how the global crisis caused by the pandemic has brought with it other realities that affect the physical and emotional well-being of people in isolation” The increase in cases of intra-family violence, the high levels of anxiety and stress caused by the pandemic, and the difficulty in accessing health care services for sexual and reproductive health are some of the triggers for this alliance. “In this way, the Santo Domingo and Profamilia Foundation ratify their commitment to the well-being of Colombians and join efforts to support all people in Colombia for the maintenance of a healthy coexistence in their homes and adequate physical and mental care,” he adds. Royo.

To access the services you can enter the portal www.porquequieroestarbien.comcall the line 300 912 5231 or write to the chat of Whatsapp 320 616 2424. When you enter, you can receive support from health professionals in four very important areas that, during quarantine, could be difficult to attend to in another way. These are physical or psychological violence, relationships and emotional well-being, self-care, and sexuality and reproduction..

In addition to personalized help, the portal has information on managing emotions and conflict resolution. It also contains some tips and to manage fear and sadness, tips to keep in touch with family and friends, suggestions for better sleep and optimal management of contraceptive methods.

The platform will be available on 24 hours a day until May 31. After this date, the schedule will be adjusted according to the measures taken in relation to quarantine.