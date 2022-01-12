Because of Covid, a man’s penis shrinks by over an inch – and it’s not going away.

Due to Covid, a man’s penis shrinks by over an inch – and it’s permanent.

A MAN claims that Covid caused his penis to shrink by an inch and a half, and doctors say he won’t be able to fix it.

The virus’s long-term effects, according to the anonymous male, have harmed his self-esteem.

Previously, the 30-year-old American claimed that his penis was larger than average.

According to urologists, “Covid dick” is a real condition in which the penis shrinks due to blood vessel damage.

A study led by University College London found that among 200 people who reported long Covid symptoms, a smaller penis was one of the more uncommon ones.

“I’m a heterosexual man in my 30s,” the man said on the podcast “How to Do It.”

I became ill with Covid in July of last year.

“I had some erectile dysfunction when I got out of the hospital.”

Those gradually improved with medical attention, but I appear to have a long-term problem.

“The size of my penis has shrunk.

I was above average before I got sick; I wasn’t huge, but I was larger than average.

I’ve lost about an inch and a half and am now significantly smaller than average.

“It appears to be due to vascular damage, and my doctors believe it will be permanent.”

“It shouldn’t really matter, but it has had a significant impact on my self-esteem in bed.”

Penile shrinkage after Covid is a domino effect of erectile dysfunction, according to Ashley Winter MD, a urologist in the United States.

“Having erectile dysfunction does lead to shortening,” she said on the podcast.

“There’s this period of time when the penis isn’t stretching out, where it’s not getting all this full blood into it, and that can lead to scarring and shortening of the penis.”

“And that’s probably what your caller is talking about right now.”

Dr. Winter explained that men are only at risk of a smaller todger if their erectile dysfunction is due to a physical cause, such as cancer.

A shrinking penis is not linked to psychological causes of erectile dysfunction, such as sexual performance anxiety or depression.

The evidence suggests that the virus can enter the blood vessels of the penis, causing damage to them.

The size of a man’s penis has no bearing on his worth.

And the majority of the time, dissatisfaction with penis length is a result of one’s own actions.

Covid can prevent proper blood flow when it enters the endothelial cells of the blood vessels found in the penis, according to Dr. Winter.

It won’t harden as a result of this…

