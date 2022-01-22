Before dying of Covid and leaving her five children behind, my sister wrote a heartbreaking post, saying she’might not make it.’

Before dying of Covid and leaving her five children behind, my sister wrote a heartbreaking post, stating that she “might not make it.”

A WOMAN has spoken out about her sister’s heartbreaking final Facebook message, in which she said she “might not make it” before dying of Covid.

Karen Hobbs, 40, tested positive for the bug in December 2020, despite adhering to strict restrictions and rarely leaving the house, according to Rachel Hobbs.

According to Wales Online, the “fit and healthy” mother of five was taken to hospital on December 27 and her condition worsened.

Less than a week later, the former EasyJet stewardess updated friends on her condition, saying she was “terrified.”

It was also the last update she would ever give, unbeknownst to her friends and family.

“I’ve been put into an [induced]coma and told I might not make it,” Karen wrote on Facebook.

“Please pray for me that I will be able to wake up and return to my children.

“Terrified isn’t the right word!” says the narrator.

After suffering a cardiac arrest, the caring mother remained in a coma until her death on January 19.

Her heartbroken family, however, was unable to say goodbye due to the tight restrictions in place.

“We couldn’t believe it,” Karen’s sister Rachel, who lives in Cardiff, Wales, said.

“We saw her in the coma, but we didn’t say goodbye because I didn’t think it would be the last time we saw her.”

“The doctors had said she could die before, but even then, we thought she’d be fine, even if it would take a long time for her to recover.”

Karen’s family was taken aback when they learned she was being put into a coma. They hadn’t received a call from the hospital informing them of the decision.

Karen’s five children, Rachel, and Pete, Karen’s father, had been unable to communicate with Karen prior to her induction.

We had seen her while she was in a coma, but we didn’t say goodbye because I didn’t think it would be the last time.

They were summoned to the hospital on January 12 and informed of the devastating news by a consultant.

Rachel stated that she was diagnosed with multiple organ failure and that they should expect the worst.

Rachel received the call she had been dreading on January 19th, informing her that her sister had died.

They were not allowed to see Karen again, and the number of people who could attend her funeral was also limited.

Rachel claimed that her sister “absolutely adored” her five children, Dylan, Niamh, Amelia, Sam, and Olivia, whom she had with her ex-husband Pete.

Dylan, the eldest,…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.