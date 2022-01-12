Before the bulldozers moved in, a creepy video shows inside the abandoned Clydebank Play Drome.

Before bulldozers moved in, a creepy video shows inside the abandoned Clydebank Play Drome.

It was a place that held many memories for families all over the city, but it has now been sadly demolished.

However, a group of Urban Explorers managed to gain access to the Clydebank Play Drome before it was demolished.

We’re always interested in peeking inside places we know we’d never be permitted to enter.

As a result, we’re especially grateful for those brave explorers who dare to go where no one has gone before – at least not in a long time.

The behind-the-scenes look at the Play Drome Leisure Centre in Clydebank has to be one of our favorites.

The structure, which featured a large swimming pool with slides, an indoor games hall, and an indoor bowling green, was a popular attraction in the area for two decades.

It was unfortunately shut down in 2017.

The building had been abandoned for several years, attracting vandals and metal thieves, who set it ablaze, spraypainted it, and tore it apart.

Urban explorers Urbandoned managed to pry their way inside before it was demolished last year, filming a walk around to show the extent of the damage done inside.

It’s eerie to look at because so much of the center is still intact despite being covered in bird droppings and feathers.

The explorer expresses his surprise at the state of the building, which was described as an “eyesore” in the video.

He goes on to say that it’s “a new kind of leisure center.”

Despite the year of abandonment, the massive pool, slides, sports hall, and bowling green are mostly recognisable, allowing viewers to properly imagine how it looked when they may have attended as a child.

The video’s creepiest parts are the side rooms, which include a medical room that still has paperwork strewn about in an apocalypse movie-like manner.

It appears that the paperwork was used to start a fire in the building in 2018, which required nine fire engines to put out.

The floor and a portion of the pool were severely damaged by the fire.

Take a look around the games hall and indoor bowling green, which still have a plaque on the wall listing the winners of the various competitions.

