Before the pandemic, the idea of a “New Year, New Me” seemed absurd.

Before the pandemic, the concept of a “New Year, New Me” seemed absurd.

Even if it doesn’t last, I’m drawn to the idea of imagining what I’d like my life to look like in 2022.

I’ve never been one to keep, much less make, New Year’s resolutions.

I’ve made a few vague promises to adopt new habits or let old ones go, but by “Quitter’s Day,” the day in mid-January when we’re most likely to abandon our promises to ourselves, I’ve usually forgotten what they were.

My apprehensions about the practice stemmed from a sense of resentment.

My resentment of the pressure that comes with conjuring up some imagined, better version of yourself, only to be disappointed when you’re still the same person you were a few weeks later.

Giving in to the concept of “New Year, New Me” felt naive, even cruel.

Except this year, what I normally find repulsive actually appeals to me.

I recently realized that since the pandemic began in early 2020, I haven’t allowed myself to think more than a few days or weeks ahead.

Given the mountain of uncertainty we face, this may be a reasonable approach.

But, even when I’m not in my head, I’ve discovered that staying in the present is becoming increasingly exhausting.

While I recognize that doing a 180 on my own bad habits is unlikely (I have therapy for that), I’m drawn to the idea of imagining what I’d like my life to look like next year – even if some aspects of it remain out of my control.

Looking ahead and hoping for the best can be a pleasurable experience.

Not in the sense of telling yourself that in the future you will cook every day instead of eating pre-made meals (which you now accept isn’t technically cooking because it requires an oven), but in a more meaningful sense.

I’d like to find more ways to be happy.

Even if things don’t “return to normal” in the short term, I want to give myself more opportunities to experience things.

I’d like to put an end to my wallowing.

It appears that we could all use some cheering up.

