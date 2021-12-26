Before you feel ill, you can HEAR the first warning sign of Omicron.

It appears that OMICRON symptoms are manifesting sooner than Delta.

There are a few warning signs that you may have the mutant strain, but you may be able to HEAR the first symptom before you become ill.

If people are remarking on how croaky your voice is, and you haven’t been shouting and singing, it’s time to go in a different direction.

You may even notice that you have a huskier, deeper voice than usual.

According to experts, this could be due to a scratchy throat, which is one of the first symptoms of Omicron.

Patients don’t appear to be suffering from sore throats, as Delta can cause, but rather scratchy throats, according to doctors.

Ryan Roach, CEO of Discovery Health, South Africa’s largest private health insurer, said it was the most common symptom Omicron patients are experiencing during a briefing last week.

He said that this is usually followed by nasal congestion, with other common symptoms including a dry cough and lower back pain.

The best defense against Omicron is a booster shot, which, according to preliminary evidence, increases efficacy to 75%.

“Once again, we urge everyone who is able to get a booster jab to come forward and do so,” UKHSA Chief Executive Dr Jenny Harries said.

It’s our best line of defense against this new, highly transmissible strain.”

The Sun is also encouraging readers to join the Jabs Army campaign to help with the rollout.

Other variants haven’t been linked to lower back pain or a scratchy throat.

These are common early warning signs of Omicron, according to reports from cases in the UK, South Africa, and the United States:

A new persistent cough, a high temperature, and a loss of taste and smell are all symptoms of Covid, according to the NHS, but many patients have also complained of a sore throat.

A sore throat is one of the most commonly reported symptoms in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, according to the ZOE Covid Symptom Study app.

Tim Spector, the study’s lead researcher, showed viewers a YouTube video in which he asked them to describe their sore throat in detail.

“We’re getting messages that the sore throat people are getting with Covid is a bit unusual; they haven’t seen anything like it before,” he said.

“Perhaps in a different location, or it feels different.”

“We may do more research on that to see if we can distinguish these Covid-like symptoms from those of a…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.