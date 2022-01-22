Before you get a Covid test, look for the Omicron symptom that can help you predict infection.

BEFORE a positive lateral flow test, a single Covid symptom could be signaling that you’re infected with the virus.

Experts are warning the public about new Covid symptoms that could mean you’ve caught the milder Omicron strain as Plan B restrictions begin to lift across England.

Brits exposed to the milder variant have identified over 20 symptoms, making it difficult to determine when a test should be taken.

However, experts believe that one symptom in particular could indicate that you’ve been infected with the virus before a positive covid test.

According to research, a sore throat is the first symptom of infection, and experts are advising those who are infected to stay at home and get tested.

Dr Allison Arwady, Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said a sore throat is the most common symptom for predicting a positive Covid test, so if you have one, you should stay home.

“Even if it’s a sore throat, no matter what it is,” she said, according to NBC Chicago.

Stay home if you’re sick, even if it’s just a little bit sick, I’ve told my own staff, and it’s what I do myself.

“More true than ever right now because sick, even a little bit sick, is Covid until proven otherwise with a test.”

That’s how we approach it, and that’s how you should approach it as well.”

A runny nose, headache, fatigue, altered smell, and a lack of appetite are some of the most common Covid symptoms.

People who test positive for the variant, particularly those who have been vaccinated, have reported having earaches as a common symptom.

Unusual joint pains have been added to the list of common symptoms, and fewer people have reported feeling down or losing their sense of smell.

Cough, fatigue, and headache were the top three symptoms reported, according to the Office for National Statistics.

These differ from the NHS’s three main coronavirus symptoms, which have remained unchanged since Covid arrived on our shores in March 2020.

A persistent cough, a loss of taste and smell, and a high temperature are still listed as key symptoms of Covid-19, according to the NHS.

On the ZOE Covid Symptom Study app, people have been logging how they feel before and after testing positive

