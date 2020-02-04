Belgium confirms its first case of the killer coronavirus

Belgium has become the latest country to record a case of the killer coronavirus that is sweeping across the world.

One of nine people who were flown back to Belgium from China was diagnosed with the illness and is now isolated in hospital.

Although they had no symptoms – which typically include a cough, sore throat and fever – all were tested and one of them came back positive.

The identity of the patient has not been revealed but the government confirmed they are now having treatment in a special hospital, while the other eight evacuees are under observation elsewhere.

The case makes Belgium the 27th place outside of mainland China to declare a case of the infection. Only three countries have actually had patients die – China, Hong Kong and the Philippines.

More than 20,000 people have now been infected worldwide and a total of 427 have died because of it.

The Chinese gambling hub of Macau today announced it will shut down every casino for two weeks to contain the spread of the killer virus.

The Belgian patient, who is said to be in good health, is being looked after at the Brussels Saint-Pierre hospital in the nation’s capital, the Brussels Times reported.

Others who flew back to Belgium were taken to the Queen Astrid Military Hospital in Neder-Over-Heembeek, where they will be held for two weeks.

Two weeks is believed to be the maximum time someone can be infected with the illness and not develop any symptoms – if they don’t become ill in that time that are considered to be safe.

The vast majority of coronavirus cases outside of China have been diagnosed in people who had recently travelled to or from the country.

This is with the exception of people who had caught the infection second-hand from travellers – this is known to have happened in Germany, Vietnam, Singapore and the US, among others.

Around 20 French evacuees who flew back from China yesterday on a flight of more than 200 people were ill when they returned to home soil.

But tests confirmed none of them had the virus.

Belgium’s neighbours France and Germany are both treating cases of the virus – six in France and 12 in Germany – but none have been diagnosed in the Netherlands yet.

In other developments in China’s coronavirus crisis, Hong Kong today declared its first death from the disease – just the second one to have happened outside of China.

Hospital staff there said the man, who was just 39 years old, had been suffering from a long-term illness before catching the coronavirus on a visit to Wuhan in January.

The virus is known to be most dangerous for people who have weakened immune systems – potentially because of a pre-existing illness – because they may develop the deadly lung infection, pneumonia.

Medical workers in Hong Kong have been striking in a bid to urge the government to close its entire border with China – currently, 10 out of 13 crossings are shut.

The Asian financial centre has confirmed 17 cases of the virus – the fifth highest – and its public hospitals are struggling to cope with a deluge of worried patients.

Hong Kong was badly hit by SARS during that outbreak in China almost two decades ago – it killed 299 people in Hong Kong in 2002/03.

Singapore has reported six more cases, including four local transmissions, taking its tally of infections to 24, the country’s health ministry said.

That makes it the country with the second most infections outside of China, behind Thailand which has had 25.

‘Though four of these cases constitute a local transmission cluster, there is as yet no evidence of widespread sustained community transmission in Singapore,’ it said in a statement.

New cases were reported in the United States, including a patient in California infected through close contact with someone in the same household who had been infected in China.

It was the second instance of person-to-person spread in the United States after a case reported last week in Illinois.