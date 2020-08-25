Birmingham announces new lockdown measures from tomorrow to combat coronavirus cases – Latest News

Council officials and police will be able to investigate businesses suspected of failure to comply with coronavirus safety guidelines, and have the power to issue fines.

The measures, being implemented by the city council, will be enforceable from midnight.

Officials can do the same in public outdoor places “if there is a public health need”.

Birmingham will introduce a range of lockdown measures which apply from tomorrow, as the city tries to combat coronavirus infections.

They will allow local council chiefs to restrict access to, or close bars or restaurants if they are deemed to be creating a risk.

The measures come after a meeting between Health Secretary Matt Hancock and local leaders in Birmingham last week.

However, there are no plans to change the current cap of 30 attendees.

Some events, such as wedding funerals, could be prohibited “on the basis of a maximum event size”, the council has said.

It now has the 17th highest rate of infection in England, Birmingham Live reports.

Birmingham recorded 23.6 per 100,000 people in the seven days to August 20, down from 30.4 the previous week.

Prior to the new restrictions, cases had actually fallen in the city.

Councillor Ian Ward, Leader of Birmingham City Council said: “While the recent figures show our rates are going down, we cannot be complacent.

“We must all continue to follow all the relevant safety guidance in order to protect our families, friends and work colleagues.

“Most importantly staying disciplined now is a price worth paying when compared to the cost of damaging the future life chances of our city’s children – which may happen if there is a spike in the rate of infections and schools have to close, or parents do not send them due to concerns about the potential risks.

“Whilst the impact of Covid-19 may be felt over the next few years, the negative impacts upon children not being present at school will last a lifetime.”