Birmingham at risk of lockdown amid ‘extremely concerning’ rise in coronavirus cases – Latest News

This comes as the number of positive cases for coronavirus has risen in England by 27% in one week – making it the highest level since June, reports The Guardian.

Police have warned people they must follow the rules in a bid to avoid a city-wide lockdown.

At the start of August, the number of cases were 12, according to the director of public health.

The city of Birmingham is at risk of lockdown amid an increase in coronavirus cases, prompting officials to warn residents to stay vigilant.

Birmingham, which has a population of more than one million, has seen a sharp rise in infections to 30 cases per 100,000, which has increased from 22.4 the previous week.

This comes as it was reported this week Swindon is on the brink of being plunged back into lockdown, according to reports.

Birmingham city council said the increase is “extremely concerning.”

The city has been urged to pull together to avoid a second lockdown.

The Wiltshire town is on the Government’s watch list after 66 people tested positive for the killer virus in just four days.

However, lockdown is easing in first city to be shutdown locally.

Northampton and Blackburn with Darwen also have one of the highest rates in the country.

Additionally, Oldham has one of the three highest rates in the country, despite the number of infections dropping, reports Mirror Online.

Nail bars, outdoor pools and beauty salons reopened in Leicester on Wednesday in a relaxation of the local lockdown, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

The Government made the announcement after coronavirus cases in the city continued to fall in the city.

Now the figure stands at 67 cases per 100,000 people.

Leicester was placed in the UK’s first localised lockdown after an outbreak of Covid-19 in the when the infection rate spiralled to 135 cases per 100,000 people.