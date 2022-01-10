Blinking and seeing a ‘floating ball’ is a sign you should never ignore.

When you blink, you’ll see a ‘floating ball,’ which is a sign you should never ignore.

The majority of the time, those bothersome little floaters that float across your eyes are nothing to be concerned about.

However, experts say they could be a sign of something more serious, and you should seek medical help.

Experts in Hangzhou, China, detailed the case of an 18-year-old man who presented to doctors complaining of a ‘floating ball’ in his left eye in the New England Journal of Medicine.

He said he had been seeing the ball for a day and that it mostly happened when he blinked when he arrived at the ophthalmology clinic.

The medics discovered that the man had no history of eye infection, trauma, or recent travel after examining him.

He had 2020 vision in both eyes, as well as normal irises and pupils, according to the doctors who examined him.

A slit-lamp examination of the patient’s left eye revealed a spherical, brown-pigmented mass floating freely in the vitreous when the patient blinked.

A cystic mass with hyperechoic thin walls was discovered on ultrasound, indicating that the cyst was not dense.

The doctors performed lab tests on the brain, chest, and abdomen to ensure that the problem was not affecting other parts of the patient.

The tests revealed no abnormalities, and the 18-year-old was diagnosed with an iris pigment epithelium cyst after the tests were completed.

“Iris pigment epithelium cysts can detach into the vitreous and can be found on the anterior or posterior surface of the iris,” they explained.

“They’re usually asymptomatic, but they can cause blurred vision, floaters, visual field defects, and secondary glaucoma.”

“This patient’s cyst was monitored because he had no visual impairments.

The cyst remained stable at the 5-month follow-up.”

Other conditions that floaters can cause have also been discussed previously by experts.

If you have persistent floaters, this could be a sign of high cholesterol, according to Giles Edmonds, clinical services director at Specsavers.

“Floaters are spots in your vision that resemble black or grey specs or cobwebs and move around when you move your eyes,” he explained.

If your optometrist notices something out of the ordinary, they will usually refer you to the appropriate specialist or general practitioner for further treatment.

If you believe you have high blood pressure, you should speak with your doctor, as they may be able to prescribe medication to treat the condition.

Melanomas can also be detected through an eye exam, but don’t wait for your eye exam to check; instead, see a doctor right away.

