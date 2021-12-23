Because Omicron spreads four times faster than Delta, booster jabs are effective.

OMICRON is spreading “four times faster than Delta,” according to experts, and is just days away from becoming dominant.

As the UK prepares for an Omicron outbreak, new evidence suggests that people who get a booster vaccine are far less likely to contract Covid.

As part of the REACT-1 study at Imperial College London, over 100,000 people in England are swabbed for Covid every month.

Today, the results of its most recent sample, which took place between November 23 and December 14 (round 16), were released.

Professor Paul Elliott, the study’s director, stated, “The proportion of Omicron samples we sequenced has been rapidly increasing.”

According to the study, people who received a top-up dose had a three to four-fold lower risk of testing positive than those who received two doses.

For those aged 75 and up, it fell by two-thirds.

“There were large drops in swab positivity among people aged 65 and over, the vast majority of whom had a third (booster) vaccine dose,” according to the study.

“These findings highlight the importance of vaccination and booster campaigns.”

Between October and December, secondary school students’ optimism dropped by more than half.

“It’s critical, therefore, that as many people as possible get vaccinated, including boosters, and take sensible precautions like wearing a mask to reduce the risk of infection,” Prof Elliott said.

Dr Jenny Harries, Chief Executive of the UK Health Security Agency, said in response to the findings, “Omicron is spreading fast, and the Covid-19 vaccine remains our best line of defense against it.”

“I strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to come forward and receive their most recent vaccine as soon as possible, whether it’s a first, second, third, or booster dose.”

“While infections are spreading rapidly across the country, you can protect yourself, your friends, family, and community by getting vaccinated now – just like 28 million other people in the UK,” said Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

To combat the Omicron variant, all adults should get their booster dose as soon as they are eligible, which is three months after their second.

