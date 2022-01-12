Boris%20Johnson%20made%20an%20announcement%20%E2%80%93%20Tories%20DEMAND%20a%20lockdown%20party%20apology%20as%20PM%20given%2020%%20chance%20of%20surviving%20the%20crisis%27.

DAILY Covid cases dropped 45 percent in a week yesterday, another sign that the Omicron variant is slowing down.

The UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) reported another 120,821 infections on Tuesday afternoon, up from a seven-day high of 218,724 infections.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

Meanwhile, Public Health England’s regional director for London, Professor Kevin Fenton, said yesterday that officials are beginning to see a decrease in Covid prevalence in the capital.

According to a public health expert, Britain could be the first country to “come out of the pandemic.”

A booster has been given to four out of every five adults in England.

Prof David Heymann, a public health expert, claims that antibodies from the vaccines, as well as those who have already been infected, mean that 95 percent of Britons now have some Covid immunity.

He claims that because of the high levels of protection, it is increasingly becoming a disease that British people can live with.

“The UK is the closest country to being out of the pandemic — if it isn’t already — and having the disease as endemic as the other four coronaviruses (which cause common colds),” the former World Health Organization chief said.

Srdjan Djokovic, the World No. 1’s father, called Australia a “fake democracy” and said his son was being held as a “political prisoner.”

Officials informed him that his exemption from Australia’s strict Covid clamps was invalid.

On Monday, however, a judge reversed the decision, ordering the player’s immediate release from the quarantine hotel and ordering the government to pay his legal fees.

Srdjan Djokovic, Djokovic’s father, then sparked outrage by claiming that his son had been arrested and returned to custody.

Officials from the government have stated that Djokovic was never detained and that he is free to return to his rented apartment.

Srdjan urged the Queen to intervene in the scandal and “protect his son’s human rights” during a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia, according to the New Zealand Herald.

“I call on Queen Elizabeth, the Commonwealth’s leader, to intervene and protect my son’s human rights, and to put an end to the political persecution he has faced since his arrival in Australia,” he said, according to a translation.

