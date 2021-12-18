Boris confirms the first Omicron death in the UK, saying, “at least one person has died with variant.”

The first Omicron death in the UK has been confirmed, with Boris stating that “at least one person has died with variant.”

Boris Johnson confirmed the first death in the UK from the Omicron variant this morning.

It comes after ten patients in English hospitals were found to have the mutated variant.

To combat the wave of variant cases, Brits have been advised to get their boosters.

“Sadly, yes, Omicron is producing hospitalizations, and unfortunately, at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron,” the Prime Minister said during a visit to a vaccination clinic near Paddington, west London.

“So I think we need to put the idea that this is a milder version of the virus to one side and just acknowledge the rate at which it spreads through the population.”

“So the best thing we can do is all get our boosters,” says the narrator.

It has been proven that receiving three doses of the Covid vaccine is necessary to ensure maximum protection.

Boosters provide up to 75% protection against Omicron infection, according to the most recent research.

After six months, UKHSA figures showed that immunity to two AstraZeneca doses was close to zero, but protection from the super-strain rocket was as high as 70% with a third dose from Pfizer.

According to a top scientist, super-transmissible Omicron is thought to only cause minor cold-like symptoms in the elderly if they are vaccinated.

However, even if fully protected, the virus could still outsmart the vaccines and cause serious illness in some people; however, the chances of this happening are much lower if fully vaccinated.

Despite being highly contagious, preliminary research suggests that, unlike the Delta variant, the new strain does not frequently cause serious disease.

Professor Tim Spector of King’s College London looked at UK Omicron super-spreader events involving older people and discovered that the patients mostly got “sniffles.”

“What we’ve seen so far is that symptoms are very, very mild,” he said.

“The majority of my information comes from a single large event, a 60th birthday celebration in which 18 people aged 60 to 75 spent the night in a hotel together.

“The majority of them had cold symptoms, such as sniffles, sore throat, and fatigue.

“Only two people had the classic Covid symptoms of fever and loss of smell or taste.

“No one was required to see a doctor or visit a hospital.”