Boris defeats doomsayers by ruling out New Year’s Eve restrictions – but warns Brits to be cautious.

Boris beats the doomsayers, announcing that there will be no restrictions on New Year’s Eve – but warns Britons to be cautious.

Boris Johnson ruled out a lockdown in England this week, giving New Year’s Eve revelers a sigh of relief last night.

He urged partygoers to be cautious, but he defied calls for restrictions after data showed that Omicron had not overburdened hospitals.

“This is fantastic news,” said hospitality chief Kate Nicholls.

In Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, where restrictions still exist, there was outrage.

Defying Sage doomsters and fellow gloomsters, the Prime Minister decided not to impose any more restrictions this year.

Mr Johnson acted after new health data revealed that the number of people admitted to hospitals with Covid had actually decreased prior to the holidays.

He tweeted late last night, “We will continue to carefully monitor the data, but no new restrictions will be implemented in England before the New Year.”

“However, given the rising number of Omicron cases, I would urge everyone to remain cautious.”

“Most importantly, I strongly advise everyone to get their first, second, or booster vaccine as soon as possible to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

While partygoers in England anticipated New Year’s Eve celebrations, there was outrage in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, where clubs were closed and pubs were subjected to restrictions.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been urged by Scottish bar owners to “do a Boris” and reverse her decision to cancel Hogmanay celebrations.

They predicted that if she doesn’t, a “Scots Invasion” of revelers will cross the border to ring in 2022 in Newcastle and Manchester.

Meanwhile, if Wales’ Labour leader Mark Drakeford refuses to budge on strict curbs, Welsh partygoers are expected to descend on Bristol.

Mr Johnson was praised by pub owners for saving New Year’s Eve, their busiest night of the year.

“It’s going to be a fantastic night and we were dreading the prospect of canceling,” Linda Thompson, 68, of the Leather Bottle in Brentwood, Essex, said.

“I believe Boris made the correct decision.

People believe that they should just go about their business.

“We have a lot of regulars who enjoy a glass of bubbly, and I’m sure they’ll be popping champagne corks at this news.”

Stephen Lucas, a 37-year-old restaurant worker from Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, said the decision not to impose additional restrictions was “fantastic news.”

“We’re ecstatic because New Year’s Eve gives us one last chance to earn generous tips before January — which is traditionally a difficult month for hospitality,” he continued.

“We’ve had lockdowns and constant uncertainty for the better part of two years, as have we all, so I think everyone needs this.”

