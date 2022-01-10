Boris Johnson advises Brits to ‘get boosted NOW’ in order to return to normal life, as data shows Omicron is peaking.

Boris Johnson emphasized the importance of “joining the movement” and getting vaccinated for those who have so far refused a booster shot.

The Prime Minister stated today that he will “act according to science” when it comes to reducing the self-isolation period for Covid-19 patients.

Experts are examining whether the period for cases could be reduced from seven to five days, which would help to alleviate staffing shortages across the economy and public services.

As ministers consider how to move to a position of living with Covid-19, Mr Johnson also promised that free lateral flow tests would be available for “as long as it is necessary.”

In the face of the Omicron wave, he noted that testing, along with vaccinations, was an important line of defense.

For the most recent news and updates, visit our Covid-19 live blog…

Boris Johnson was “partying” on the day her father’s death certificate was signed, according to the daughter of a key worker who died after contracting Covid-19. She says it makes her “feel sick.”

Hannah Brady, a spokesperson for the Covid-10 Bereaved Families for Justice Group, said her father Shaun, who worked at the Kraft Heinz factory in Wigan, died four days before an email from the Prime Minister’s private secretary appeared to arrange drinks in Number 10’s garden.

Despite England’s strict Covid-19 restrictions, Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary, sent an email to more than 100 Downing Street employees in May 2020 encouraging them to “make the most of the lovely weather.”

According to ITV, the party was held on May 20, 2020, and the Prime Minister and his wife Carrie were in attendance.

Ms Brady stated that her father was 55 years old and in good health when he contracted Covid, and that she and her family did “everything they could” to keep him safe during lockdown.

If you have symptoms of the coronavirus, regardless of your lateral flow test result, you should get a follow-up PCR test.

A new, persistent cough, a high temperature, and loss of smell or taste are the three classic signs of Covid, according to the NHS.

However, many other symptoms, such as cold-like symptoms, are now recognized as indicators that you may be infected with the virus.

If you’re feeling under the weather, experts recommend taking a test.

Despite being free to Brits, the tests have found their way onto Facebook and eBay for a price.

As the shortage grips the United Kingdom, some have appeared at an auction house in Stockport, according to MEN.

The auctioneers and valuers Simon Charles had four job lots of…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.