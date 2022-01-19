Boris Johnson believes that by March, all covid isolation will be abolished.

Boris Johnson claims that covid isolation could be phased out entirely by March.

He said during PMQs in the House of Commons on March 24 that the legal requirement to isolate people who are HIV positive could be dropped.

If the data continues to look good, the PM even hinted that it might happen sooner.

People who test positive for the virus are currently required by law to isolate themselves in order to protect others from the virus.

But, just as the Plan B measures are set to expire next week, the Prime Minister stated that there will soon be a time when infected Brits will no longer have to stay at home.

“As we return to Plan A, the House will be aware that some measures, such as those on self-isolation, remain in place,” he said.

“Those who have tested positive for Covid must still self-isolate.”

“With two negative tests on Monday, we were able to reduce the isolation period to five full days, and we’ll soon be able to remove the legal requirement to self-isolate entirely, just as we don’t require people to isolate if they have the flu.”

“As Covid becomes endemic, legal requirements will be replaced by advice and guidance, urging people infected with the virus to be cautious and considerate of others.”

“The self-isolation regulations will expire on March 24, and I do not intend to renew them.”

“In fact, if the data permitted, I’d seek a vote in this House to move that date forward.”

In a major statement this afternoon, the Prime Minister ripped up Plan B restrictions.

Working from home guidance and vaccine passports, he confirmed, will be phased out on Wednesday, with the measures set to expire.

Mask-wearing regulations are likely to persist on public transportation, but not by law, but rather through guidance.

Masks in classrooms will be phased out starting tomorrow and completely phased out in schools on January 26th, according to The Sun.

“While we must remain cautious,” Mr Johnson said, “the data show that this government has made the toughest decisions right time after time.”

Cabinet ministers met this morning to finalize the changes before the Prime Minister’s update to MPs at 12.30 p.m.

As experts become more confident that the country has passed through the Omicron chasm, the number of Covid cases is decreasing.

Omicron is milder than other strains in the vaccinated, according to a slew of positive studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster jabs provide protection against Omicron while also providing the…

