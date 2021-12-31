Boris Johnson calls for five million unvaccinated Britons to get vaccinated in his New Year’s Eve address.

Covid jab skeptics must make a New Year’s resolution to get vaccinated, according to BORIS Johnson.

The Prime Minister issued a stern warning to the five million Britons who have yet to receive the life-saving treatment, urging them to avoid the disease’s “miserable, needless suffering.”

The vaccine, Mr Johnson joked, was “far easier than losing weight or keeping a diary.”

“I want to speak directly to all those who have not yet been fully vaccinated,” he said in his New Year’s Eve address.

“Look at the people who are going to the hospital right now if you think the disease can’t hurt them.”

You might be the one in question.

“Take a look at the intensive care units and the needless suffering of those who did not receive their booster.

It’s possible that’s you.

“Making it your New Year’s resolution is a good idea.”

Make an appointment at a walk-in clinic or schedule one online.

Take that shot and do something to make 2022 a happy New Year for all of us.”

Mr Johnson, on the other hand, was upbeat, claiming that the country’s fight against the virus is “incomparably better than last year.”

He praised the UK’s booming economy, which he attributes to the massive rollout and the public’s willingness to be stabbed.

“And there is one reason, one overarching reason,” Prime Minister Theresa May said, “why the UK has been able to maintain the most open economy and society of any major European economy.”

“This is because the British people have reacted heroically, voluntarily, and in almost unbelievable numbers to the call to get vaccinated.”

“And it is only because of that massive national effort that we are able to celebrate tonight.”

But, as the country approaches 2022, he urged revelers to celebrate responsibly — and to adhere to local laws in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

His message came as Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced that every adult in England who is eligible for a third Covid shot has been offered one, fulfilling a promise made by Mr Johnson earlier this month.

In just over two weeks, the NHS has administered more than eight million booster shots.

It means that in England, seven out of ten eligible adults (28.1 million) have received their booster.

“I am delighted to confirm that we have achieved our objective,” Mr Javid said.

And it was revealed yesterday that nine out of ten eligible Brits have received at least one Covid vaccine, with demand for first doses increasing by nearly 50% in recent weeks.

In the UK, over-12s have received approximately 51.7 million initial shots.

