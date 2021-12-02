Boris Johnson claims that by the end of January, all adults will be given boosters in an effort to save Christmas from Omicron.

BORIS Johnson unveiled his battle plan today, promising to give booster shots to every adult in the UK by the end of January.

Hundreds more NHS vaccination clinics are set to open across the country, and the army is expected to be called in to help with the fight against Omicron.

As part of the effort to combat the mutant variant threat, soldiers will help set up and staff some of the new jab clinics.

Health officials are hiring 10,000 more vaccine providers and urging tens of thousands of people to join frontline volunteers, such as The Sun’s Jabs Army.

The Prime Minister stated that he would be “throwing everything” at the vexing variant, which has scientists all over the world worried.

It comes as he reversed course on the pandemic’s road map, reintroducing some restrictions to halt the spread of super strain Omicron.

In a speech to the nation, he outlined plans to include rocket boosters in the vaccine program and to increase the number of doses given each week from 2.5 million to 3.5 million.

“The best way to show our grit is to do our part and step forward when the time comes for the booster,” Boris said during his rallying cry to get every adult signed up for their booster shot.

“I’ve been waiting for my chance for a long time.

I’m pleased to say that it will take place on Thursday.

For the most recent updates, visit our Omicron variant live blog.

“So, whenever it’s your turn, grab your booster and enlist the help of your friends and family.”

“It’s time for another massive vaccination campaign in the United Kingdom.

It’s something we’ve done before, and it’s something we’ll do again.

And please don’t give this virus another chance.”

He stated that the NHS has already distributed 18 million boosters across the country, but that “we still have millions more to do to protect the most vulnerable.”

While everyone over the age of 18 who received their second jab three months ago is eligible for boosters under the new rules, the vulnerable and elderly will be called up first.

As a result, Brits will have to wait to hear from the NHS about when they can get their extra shot, which is expected to happen by the end of January.

Sajid Javid echoed Prime Minister Theresa May’s call for everyone to be vaccinated in order to “give ourselves the best chance of spending Christmas with our loved ones.”

It appears in the form…

Boosting the nation’s immunity, he said, is the best line of defense against the variant’s threat and the most important way to get back to normal faster.

“What we’ve recently seen has brought back memories,” the Health Secretary said.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]