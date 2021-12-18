Boris Johnson claims that Omicron is the first death in the UK due to a new Covid variant.

Sajid Javid had previously stated that ten people in England had been admitted to hospitals due to Omicron.

According to Boris Johnson, at least one patient has died as a result of testing positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The Prime Minister confirmed the news during a visit to a vaccine clinic in Paddington, west London.

“Unfortunately, Omicron is causing hospitalizations, and at least one patient has been confirmed to have died as a result of Omicron,” he explained.

“So I think the idea that this is a milder version of the virus is something we need to put to the side and just acknowledge the rate at which it is spreading through the population.”

So the best thing we can do is get our boosters together.”

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, had previously stated that ten people were in hospital with the variant, but he was unaware of any deaths.

Mr Johnson also claimed that London accounts for 40% of Omicron cases, and that “tomorrow it will be the majority of cases” in the capital.

“We can see Omicron spiking now in London and other parts of the country,” he told broadcasters.

“It probably accounts for about 40% of the cases in the capital.”

It will be the majority of cases by tomorrow, and it will continue to grow.”

A total of 1,239 new Omicron cases were announced yesterday, bringing the total number of Omicron cases in the UK to 3,137.

The vast majority of cases (2,953) have been reported in England, with 159 cases reported in Scotland, 15 in Wales, and 10 in Northern Ireland.

This story is in the process of being updated…

