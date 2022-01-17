Boris Johnson has been ‘interrogated’ about Downing Street parties, with Sue Gray’s report expected to be released this week.

It comes after reports of another lockdown-breaking party before Christmas 2020, at which the Prime Minister allegedly gave a speech.

Sue Gray is said to have questioned Boris Johnson about claims that multiple parties were held in No 10 in violation of Covid-19 rules.

According to The Telegraph, the Prime Minister is said to have told Ms Gray, the senior civil servant leading the investigation into the party allegations, what he knows about the lockdown gatherings.

According to the newspaper, the mandarin could release the much-anticipated report as soon as this week.

It comes as Mr Johnson is accused of going to a different party in No 10 than the one he was supposed to be at.

According to the Mirror, a farewell party for defence adviser Captain Steve Higham was held in Downing Street before Christmas in 2020.

The Prime Minister was reportedly “there for a few minutes to thank him for his service” while a “small number of No10 staff briefly said goodbye,” according to the newspaper.

The exact date of the leaving do has not been revealed, but it was reportedly held in the run-up to Christmas, when London was under Covid control.

Tier 2 rules were in effect at the time, which prohibited any indoor social mixing between households.

After admitting to attending a lockdown meeting at Downing Street in May 2020, Mr Johnson is clinging to power.

Tory MPs have reportedly been bombarded with emails about No 10’s parties, and focus groups have revealed “near universal” calls from Tory voters for him to resign.

Andrew Bridgen, a Tory, said he had received 1000 emails about the No10 parties since Friday, adding: “Of those from my constituents, 95% are against the PM.”

The words “lies, lies, lies” were spray-painted on Robort Largan’s constituency office this weekend.

On Wednesday and Thursday in Bolton and Cheltenham, James Johnson, a former No10 pollster and co-founder of JL Partners, conducted focus groups with long-term and new Tory voters.

He told ithere was an almost universal response among old and new Tory supporters that the Prime Minister should resign.

The Prime Minister has apologized for attending a “work event” during lockdown and has been released.

