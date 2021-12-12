Boris Johnson has promised that all adults will receive Covid boosters THIS MONTH as part of a “national mission” to combat the “tidal wave” of Omicron.

Boris Johnson has pledged that all adults will receive Covid boosters THIS MONTH as part of a “national mission” to combat the Omicron ‘tidal wave.’

As the UK battles the Omicron variant, BORIS Johnson has promised that all adults will receive a Covid booster shot THIS MONTH as part of a “national mission.”

In a pre-recorded speech to the nation, Prime Minister David Cameron urged Britons to get their life-saving vaccines, warning that the country is “facing an emergency” in the fight against Omicron, with a “tidal wave” of cases on the way.

Two doses of the vaccine are “simply not enough” to provide the “level of protection we all need,” according to the Prime Minister, who urged people to get their boosters.

And he insisted that all science shows that getting a booster now CAN see protection rise again – emphasizing that “vaccination is the key to beating Covid, and it works,” as he put it.

With The Sun relaunching our hugely successful Jabs Army campaign, data shows boosters offer up to 75% protection against mild Omicron infection.

Mr Johnson made a major announcement, announcing the launch of the Omicron Emergency Boost, which will allow all adults to get a third vaccination by the end of the year, bringing the target forward by a MONTH.

“Today we are launching the Omicron Emergency Boost – a national mission unlike anything we have done before in the vaccination program – to Get Boosted Now,” the Prime Minister told the nation.

“A fortnight ago, I stated that by the end of January, we would offer a booster to every eligible adult.”

“As a result of the Omicron Emergency, I’m moving that target up a month.”

“Everyone eligible in England who is 18 or older will be able to get their booster before the New Year.”

The announcement comes after the UK’s Covid alert level was raised to four today as Omicron cases continue to rise. The Prime Minister will address the nation on the spread of the variant and provide an update on the jab rollout.

The alert was raised to the second highest level, indicating that virus transmission is “high” and NHS pressure is “widespread and substantial or rising.”

Omicron poses “a rapidly increasing risk to the public and healthcare services,” according to the Chief Medical Officers of the United Kingdom and NHS England’s National Medical Director.

A move to level five would indicate that there was a “material risk” that healthcare services would be overburdened.

The increased vigilance comes after it was revealed today that British people with the Omicron mutation are being treated in hospitals.

Nadhim Zahawi, the Education Secretary, confirmed that there are now patients on wards who have tested positive for the strain, and warned that the situation is “grave.”

