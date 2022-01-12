Boris Johnson has’squandered’ support and goodwill, according to Tory grassroots.

Boris Johnson has’squandered’ party support and goodwill, according to Tory grassroots.

After admitting to attending a drinks event in the No 10 party, a Conservative Party Association figure said Mr Johnson should reconsider his position as Tory leader.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s support, which he gained in the 2019 election and through the Covid-19 vaccine program, has been “squandered” by allegations that he broke lockdown rules, according to a grassroots party leader.

After admitting to attending a drinks event in the No 10 party, a Conservative Party Association figure said Mr Johnson should reconsider his position as Tory leader.

Phillip Sager, vice president of the Grantham and Stamford Conservative Association and chair of the Stamford branch, said he was “saddened” by the string of Downing Street party allegations surrounding Mr Johnson.

Mr Johnson’s presidency, he said, was “a huge disappointment.”

“I, along with many other members of the Stamford Branch, am extremely disappointed with the recent revelations,” he told me.

“I’m afraid the Prime Minister’s actions in regard to the recent parties and his attendance at them during a period of lockdown cannot be condoned, and I’m afraid his actions cannot be condoned.”

“He has squandered the electoral support he received.”

I can’t fault him for how he handled the pandemic because there isn’t one.

“However, I believe he needs to think about his position going forward, and I believe he should step down at some point in the near future to make way for a new party and country leader.”

The Chair of another Tory group, who did not want to be identified, suggested that the opposition parties were exaggerating the issue in order to attack Mr Johnson.

“I’m disappointed the story is getting the attention it deserves,” he expressed his disappointment.

“But now we’ll have to wait for the investigation’s conclusion.”

Boris Johnson has ‘squandered’ support and goodwill with string of party allegations, Tory grassroots warn