Boris Johnson, in the latest Omicron news, urges un-vaxed Britons to get a Covid booster and promises that lateral flow tests will remain free.

Boris Johnson emphasized the importance of people who have refused to get a booster shot to “join the movement” and get vaccinated.

The Prime Minister stated today that he will “act according to science” when it comes to reducing the self-isolation period for Covid-19 cases.

Experts are examining whether the period for cases could be reduced from seven to five days, which would help to alleviate staffing shortages across the economy and public services.

As ministers consider how to move to a position of living with Covid-19, Mr Johnson also promised that free lateral flow tests would be available for “as long as it is necessary.”

In the face of the Omicron wave, he stated that testing, in addition to vaccinations, was an important line of defense.

Boris Johnson will not face a new investigation by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards into the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.

After his adviser on ministerial interests, Lord Geidt, revealed that the Prime Minister had failed to tell him about exchanges with a Tory donor who helped fund the revamp, Kathryn Stone faced calls to investigate whether Mr Johnson had broken the rules for MPs.

However, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman confirmed that the matter would not be investigated.

“It is not for me to speak on her behalf,” the spokesman said, “but I understand she has confirmed they will not be looking into that.”

Researchers believe that some of the body’s defenses generated after a common cold infection could aid in the fight against Covid-19.

People with high levels of T cells, which are produced after infection with other coronaviruses like the common cold, were less likely to catch Covid-19, according to a small study.

However, the authors stressed that vaccination was the best way to protect against Covid-19.

The new study, led by Imperial College London researchers, looked into why some people don’t get Covid-19 despite being exposed to the virus.

“Being exposed to the Sars-CoV-2 virus doesn’t always result in infection, and we’ve been keen to understand why,” said Dr Rhia Kundu of Imperial College’s National Heart andamp; Lung Institute.

“We discovered that high levels of pre-existing T cells, which the body produces when it is infected with other human coronaviruses such as the common cold, can protect against Covid-19 infection.”

“While this is an important discovery, it is only one type of protection, and no one should rely solely on it.”

The best, instead…

