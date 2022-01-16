Boris Johnson is attempting to reclaim support from voters by repealing Plan B Covid restrictions by the end of January.

Boris Johnson is attempting to reclaim voters by removing Plan B Covid restrictions by the end of the month.

On the 26th of January, the Prime Minister is expected to remove the restrictions.

Boris Johnson is on track to repeal Plan B Covid restrictions by the end of the month, as the threat of the Omicron wave fades and the Prime Minister tries to reclaim disgruntled voters and Tory MPs.

The stricter measures, which included a work-from-home mandate, face mask rules in most indoor settings, and Covid passports for large gatherings, took effect on December 8 in response to the Omicron wave that swept the country.

The measures were widely unpopular among Conservatives, and Mr Johnson’s vote to approve Plan B saw the largest backbench revolt of his premiership, with 98 rebels.

However, as the situation with Omicron improves, the government plans to lift the restrictions on January 26.

Tories are furious at Mr Johnson over reports of lockdown parties held at No10, and such a move is hoped to appease them.

After admitting to attending a party in Downing Street’s garden during the first lockdown, the Prime Minister’s popularity has plummeted, both among the general public and within his own party.

Since then, it has been revealed that two parties were held in No10 on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral on 17 April 2021, and that during the pandemic, Downing Street hosted ‘wine time Friday’ to allow staffers to “let off steam” despite the country being on lockdown.

The reports have enraged Conservative backbenchers, with some calling for Johnson’s resignation.

However, the Prime Minister is clinging to power and has so far refused to accept blame for the alleged lockdown gatherings in Downing Street.

Instead, he wants to fire a number of No10 employees and announce a slew of new policies to appease both voters and party members.

Reversing Plan B measures, which Conservative Party Chairman Oliver Dowden hinted was on the cards, is one option being floated.

“It has always been my hope that we would have the Plan B restrictions for the shortest period possible,” he told Sky News’ Trevor Phillips On Sunday.

“I have no doubt that this places a greater burden on hospitality.”

