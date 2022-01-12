Boris Johnson is more likely to abandon Plan B by the end of January, thanks to a drop in daily Covid cases.

Although hospital admissions in England are decreasing, the number of Covid patients continues to rise, prompting scientific advisers to advise Prime Minister David Cameron to proceed with caution.

After the latest data suggests cases of the Omicron wave have peaked in the UK, Plan B restrictions, such as guidance to work from home, are expected to be lifted in England by the end of this month.

Ministers and scientific advisers are growing increasingly optimistic that the December measures to combat the highly infectious Omicron variant will not need to be renewed when they expire on January 26.

However, the number of people in hospitals with Covid-19 remains high, having now dropped to half of what it was during the second wave in January, and the highest daily death toll since February, 379, was recorded on Tuesday.

Boris Johnson has already stated that by the end of this month, the situation in England should be “closer to normal.”

Nicola Sturgeon’s decision to scrap some measures in Scotland will also help the case for scrapping Plan B.

However, some experts advise caution, particularly if Omicron – the pandemic’s most infectious variant – is still circulating at high levels in two weeks.

On Tuesday, there were 120,821 daily reported cases, down 13.1% from the week before.

However, a government health expert has warned that the drop is misleading, claiming that more than 100,000 cases per day in the community is still “a lot of Covid,” and that the numbers were just over 50,000 a month ago.

With the exception of the north east, new cases are being reported on a daily basis in all English regions.

The Prime Minister is said to want to scrap the working from home directive because it has the greatest economic impact, but scientific advisers say it is an effective tool for reducing transmission.

If the Omicron wave has passed by the 26th of January, other Plan B measures such as wearing face masks in public places and using Covid passes to enter large venues will be abandoned.

The figures from hospitals in England are encouraging: daily admissions in London, which was the epicenter of Omicron over Christmas, have dropped to 277 on January 9th.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Drop in daily Covid cases makes it more likely that Boris Johnson will ditch Plan B by end of January