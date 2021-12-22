Boris Johnson issues a rallying cry as positive data raises New Year’s hopes.

Boris Johnson issues a rallying cry as positive data raises expectations for the New Year.

Boris Johnson told The Sun last night that a BOOSTER shot is the best Christmas present you can give your family, as data revealed Omicron is half as likely to put people in hospital.

The stunning news that around 80,000 of the first Omicron cases in the UK have been confirmed has finally confirmed hopes that the new strain is milder.

Downing Street had been expecting a “circuit breaker” announcement.

However, given the new information, no restrictions for the following week are likely to be announced before the holiday weekend.

If hospital admissions do not increase, there is a chance that new curbs will not be needed.

After daily confirmed cases surpassed 100,000 for the first time in the pandemic, revelers were still advised not to make New Year’s Eve plans just yet.

However, with 1.06 million first, second, and third jabs in arms, it was yet another daily record for boosters.

Boosters accounted for 968,665 of those.

The Prime Minister issued a rallying cry to Sun readers last night, warning that two jabs are insufficient to combat the new mutant strain, saying: “The most important thing we can all do is get a jab.”

While much about this new variant is unknown, we do know that two jabs will not be enough to protect you from Omicron.

“You need that booster to protect yourself and your family by boosting your immune system.”

Despite the good news, Wales and Northern Ireland were subjected to new restrictions beginning on Boxing Day, despite Prime Minister Theresa May’s advice not to go down that road just yet.

According to Imperial College researchers Prof Neil Ferguson and Prof Azra Ghani, the hospital risk is between 30 and 50 percent lower.

They also mentioned that jabs are important.

“This is good news,” Prof Ferguson added.

Alpha was more severe than the previous wild virus, and Delta was even worse.

“It’s possible we’ll see something similar to what we saw with Alpha or the wild type last year.”

“The problem is that even if there are enough patients, the NHS still has a problem.”

“We’re not talking about the overcrowding in intensive care units and ventilator beds we saw last year.”

However, the sheer volume of demand can be difficult to meet.”

According to an Edinburgh University study, people under the age of 60 are up to two-thirds less likely to be admitted to hospital if they have Omicron.

Researchers found that a booster shot reduces the risk of becoming ill by 57% when compared to two doses, bolstering the case for boosters.

