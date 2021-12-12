Boris Johnson makes a live announcement – watch the Prime Minister give the latest on the covid variant as the first Omicron patients are admitted to the hospital.

According to reports today, stricter ‘Plan C’ restrictions could be implemented in the New Year if the Omicron variant sees an increase in cases.

According to the i, a new package would strengthen existing regulations by reintroducing NHS Covid app check-in for pubs and restaurants, making face masks mandatory in all indoor spaces, and expanding the use of vaccine passports to more venues.

It’s also possible that mandatory 10-day isolation for contacts of confirmed cases of all Covid variants will be reinstated, regardless of whether you’ve been double-jabbed or not.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson’s Plan B went into effect today, requiring face coverings in a variety of indoor settings, including public transportation, theatres, cinemas, and churches.

BOOSTERS ARE ESSENTIAL.

Boris said that getting a vaccine booster is the best thing Brits can do to prevent the omicron outbreak from turning into a full-blown crisis in his address to the nation.

Despite an official announcement that 3.5 million people aged 30 to 39 could book their booster starting Monday as a result of updated advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, the system appears to be allowing over-30s to book starting today.

Bookings can be made two months after the second dose, or one month before becoming eligible for the vaccine.

In just seven days, the online booking system has been made available to an additional 10 million Britons.

Over Omicron fears, Michael Gove is pushing for Plan C Covid restrictions, including vaccine passports for pubs.

However, following the implementation of Plan B rules to combat the variant on Friday, Boris Johnson and Downing Street are said to be resisting new restrictions.

With 65 mutinous MPs indicating they will vote against the Plan B measures on Tuesday, the Prime Minister is facing a massive backbench revolt.

On Friday, Mr Gove warned that the government had received “very challenging information” about how quickly Omicron spread.

“We need to keep everything under review,” said the Housing Secretary, implying the imposition of Plan C rules.

Mr. Zahawi is concerned about an avalanche of cases that could affect millions of people.

“What we know, hence the concern,” he told Sky’s Trevor Phillips, “is that a third of infections in London are Omicron.”

“Reported tests show about 1,600 cases, but the number of infections in the community could be up to ten times higher.”

“It’s extremely contagious, with a doubling time of two to three days.

“Omicron will become the dominant variant in the UK, and probably the rest of the world, very quickly.”

