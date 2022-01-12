Boris Johnson makes a surprise announcement: after his ‘insulting’ party apology at PMQs, a senior Tory calls for the Prime Minister to resign.

﻿Boris Johnson makes a surprise announcement – a senior Tory calls on the Prime Minister to resign after his ‘insulting’ PMQs party apology.

At Prime Minister’s Questions today, Boris Johnson was grilled mercilessly about Downing Street lockdown parties.

Mr Johnson made a statement before taking questions, saying he wanted to apologize for any wrongdoings at Number 10, but tried to claim he was at a “work event” when he attended the booze-fueled party.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour Party’s leader, called the Prime Minister’s apology “ridiculous” and “insulting,” accusing him of “lying through his teeth” and urging him to resign.

He went on to say that Mr Johnson is “a man without shame,” citing examples of people being separated from their loved ones during family crises during the lockdown, while secret alcohol-fueled parties were held in Number 10.

Senior members of his own party had previously warned that the PM’s future was in jeopardy, with many of them furious at his erratic leadership and refusal to properly address the scandal.

Previous coronavirus strains, such as Delta, had more easily identifiable symptoms, such as a persistent cough, fever, and a loss of taste and smell.

Omicron, on the other hand, has proven to blend in with other symptoms of seasonal illnesses such as the flu or the common cold.

Because of its high transmission rate, the variant has also raised other concerns.

People with Covid can have “a wide range of symptoms,” according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

This can range from a blocked nose to breathing problems, the latter of which necessitates immediate medical attention.

Although, with other coronavirus strains, diarrhoea has been identified as a symptom.

According to NBC Chicago, diarrhoea and other gastrointestinal symptoms are most common in people who have weakened immune systems.

Reinfection is the term for catching Covid for the second time.

According to the government website, reinfection “remains rare, though cases will occasionally occur, especially in the context of high prevalence.”

A positive PCR test 90 days (three months) or more after a previous PCR test is considered suspected reinfection, according to the company.

Old virus fragments from the first infection could cause a positive PCR result within those 90 days.

Omicron was discovered in late 2021.

It has only been 90 days since its discovery in early December in the United Kingdom.

As a result, catching it twice and having it confirmed by laboratory testing is extremely unlikely.

However, if Omicron continues to be prevalent in the UK, we can expect some cases of reinfection in the future.

We are already aware of this…

