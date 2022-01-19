Boris Johnson makes a surprise announcement – it’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s D-day as he faces fiery PMQs and is knifed by his own MPs in the ‘Pork Pie Plot.’

Boris Johnson makes a surprise announcement – it’s prime ministerial D-day as he faces a flurry of PMQs and is stabbed by his own MPs in the ‘Pork Pie Plot.’

Boris Johnson is facing another fiery PMQs grilling, while his own furious MPs are threatening him with a vote of no confidence.

Several newly-elected Conservative MPs have threatened to call a no-confidence vote this afternoon, many of whom are from the so-called Red Wall northern constituencies, which switched from Labour to Conservative in 2019.

The ‘Pork Pie Plot’, which aims to depose the Prime Minister, requires at least 54 Conservative MPs to turn against him by writing letters expressing their lack of confidence in him.

Seven letters have already been received, but the true number could be much higher because the process of submitting letters to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, is designed to be kept secret.

After a secret lunchtime meeting, Red Wall MPs are expected to submit another 20 letters today after Prime Minister’s Questions, but it’s unclear whether that will be enough to reach the all-important 54 letters.

The Pork Pie Plot comes as Boris prepares for another tense PMQs today against Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, in which he is expected to be grilled further about the government’s lockdown party crisis.

TODAY, BORIS Johnson will call a meeting of his Cabinet to free England from Plan B constraints.

From January 26, the Prime Minister will no longer allow people to work from home or use vaccine passports.

Working from home guidance, vaccine passports for mass events, and mask-wearing in public spaces are among the current measures.

The PM’s most likely option is to scrap most of Plan B’s measures while keeping some mask-wearing rules in place.

Experts estimate that up to three-quarters of the Covid jab’s side effects are “all in the head.”

According to a groundbreaking new study from Harvard scientists, millions of people may be suffering from the ‘Nocebo’ effect.

According to the Daily Mail, researchers drew on reports from 44,000 people, half of whom had been given a placebo, or a fake vaccine, such as a saline solution.

Many of those polled claimed to have experienced a side effect, but in reality, they were most likely associating the jab with unrelated issues.

The researchers compared side effects reported by 22,000 people who received the vaccine in clinical trials to a control group who received a fake vaccine.

After the first vaccine, about 46% of those who had been vaccinated experienced side effects such as headaches or exhaustion.

This percentage increased to 61%…

