Boris Johnson makes a surprise announcement: The public “doesn’t believe the PM’s claims” about the party scandal, while Tory MPs demand that he resign.

Boris Johnson made a surprise announcement: The public ‘doesn’t believe the PM’s claims’ about the party scandal, and Tory MPs are calling for him to resign.

THE PUBLIC ‘doesn’t believe’ Boris Johnson’s claims that the Downing Street garden party was a “work event,” despite mounting pressure on the Prime Minister to resign.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister, Paul Givan, said the Prime Minister’s controversy was detracting from efforts to communicate public health messages in Northern Ireland.

“If it was an attempt to justify that this wasn’t a party and that it was work-related,” he said, “I don’t believe the public accepted that justification.”

“At the end of the day, Boris Johnson must not only persuade the general public, but also his own party.”

They will decide on the Prime Minister’s future.

Either he makes a decision about his future on his own or the Conservative Party does.

“And this report, which Sue Gray is in charge of, I believe will be very important.”

I believe it is critical for that work to be completed so that we can all put this behind us and focus on the larger public health message rather than being distracted by what is going on at Downing Street.”

Boris Johnson apologised in the Commons yesterday for his role in the Downing Street lockdown parties, but a number of Conservative MPs are calling for him to resign.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our covid live blog…

The executive members of the 1922 Committee are in charge of organizing weekly meetings and other business.

After forcing Margaret Thatcher’s resignation in the 1980s, they earned the moniker “men in suits” or “men in grey suits.”

Sir Graham Brady, the committee’s chair, resigned in May 2019, but was re-elected in July 2021.

The following is a list of the current executive members:

“Keeping official records of key actions and decisions is an important principle of government transparency and accountability,” the ICO said in a statement.

“Important information contained in public authorities’ private correspondence channels should be made available and included in responses to information requests.”

“Under section 77 of the Freedom of Information Act, erasing, destroying, or concealing information within the scope of a Freedom of Information request with the intent of preventing its disclosure is a criminal offence.”

As Downing Street staff faces an investigation into allegations of lockdown-breaking, the UK’s data watchdog has issued a warning that “official records must be kept.”

According to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), erasing communications, including messages sent through “private correspondence channels of public authorities,” could be considered a “criminal offence.”

The announcement comes as a result of…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.