Boris Johnson makes an announcement – experts believe Covid will not cancel Christmas; plus, a major update on the Omicron hospital cases.

Ministers believe that Christmas will not be canceled as a result of the rising number of Omicron cases.

Cabinet officials believe they have persuaded Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “step back” from measures that would have ruined Christmas after he said he is monitoring data “hour by hour.”

The announcement comes after a top covid expert claimed that Omicron “isn’t spreading as fast as doomsday predictions suggest.”

Half of the patients in London’s hospitals were only diagnosed with Covid after being admitted for something else, according to Cambridge professor Sir David Spiegelhalter.

According to new data, the rate of admission “may be slowing down,” with Dr. Spiegelhalter claiming that overall admissions should remain manageable and aren’t “looking quite as bad” as previously believed.

Mr Johnson, still stinging from his key ally Lord Frost’s resignation last week over Covid measures, gave his top team the opportunity to express their opinions, admitting later that their views were “finely balanced.”

“Sajid has realized the gravity of the situation,” a source said, “and anyone who remembers last year from the front lines knows you have to act quickly.”

However, a close ally of Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson told The Sun that Ms Truss is “deeply uncomfortable” with any new measures and wants “incontrovertible evidence” that they are needed and will work.

Boris Johnson has threatened to impose Christmas Covid restrictions at any time.

Following a tense virtual Cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister stated that “nothing is off the table” in the fight against Omicron.

As Mr Johnson considered putting a limit on indoor mixing and forcing pubs to serve only outside, a ray of hope for celebrations appeared when booster jabs passed the million-per-day mark.

For the second year in a row, the PM said he must “reserve the possibility” of holiday restrictions.

However, he warned that nothing was off the table in the coming days if new data showed mutant Covid was threatening to overwhelm the NHS.

Boosters “far improved” protection against infection and serious disease from Omicron, according to Dr. Simon Clarke of the University of Reading.

Prof Stephen Reicher, a psychologist and SAGE adviser, cautioned, “If you want a good Christmas dinner, I’d say be very careful about getting together before Christmas.”

The booking system for second doses of vaccines for children aged 12 to 15 years old opened yesterday.

In the UK, another 91,743 Covid cases and 44 deaths were reported yesterday, with 8,044 Omicron cases confirmed — but the variant…

