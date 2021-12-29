Boris Johnson makes an announcement: Despite widespread shortages, the Prime Minister advises New Year’s Eve revelers to take lateral flow tests to detect Omicron.

Boris Johnson makes an announcement: Amid widespread shortages, the Prime Minister encourages New Year’s Eve revelers to take lateral flow tests to detect Omicron.

Boris Johnson has urged people to get swabbed before celebrating New Year’s Eve despite dwindling supplies of Covid-19 lateral flow tests.

People struggled to get tests through pharmacies or have them delivered to their homes, prompting ministers to acknowledge that the UK is experiencing a global supply shortage.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid laid out the issues in a phone call with a Tory MP, acknowledging that there is no quick fix for a problem caused by global demand.

According to Leyla Hannbeck, chief executive of the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies, “patchy” and “inconsistent” supplies make it difficult for patients to find Covid-19 tests in pharmacies.

According to the government website, there were no PCR tests available for home delivery in England or Northern Ireland, “very few” in Scotland, and only a few in Wales.

There were no home delivery slots available for lateral flow tests on Wednesday afternoon.

Because Scotland’s sampling processing capacity is “under strain,” First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has stated that testing for essential workers will be prioritized.

“Steps were taken to constrain demand in England last night (Tuesday),” she told the Scottish Parliament, implying that no slots were available to book at physical test sites, but that appointments at sites in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland were also limited due to an “administrative error.”

Mr Javid admitted there is a supply problem, according to Sir Roger Gale, a Tory MP, who spoke to the PA news agency.

Ministers and officials previously claimed that they had enough supplies, but that getting them to people’s homes or pharmacies was a problem.

“Look, there isn’t a quick fix,” Saj told the North Thanet MP.

While the devolved administrations have closed nightclubs and taken other measures to limit social contact, the Government has pushed for regular testing as a way to keep England’s economy open.

People returning to work after the holiday season have boosted demand for tests, which are being used to replace self-isolation for confirmed Covid-19 cases’ contacts.

