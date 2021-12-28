Boris Johnson makes an announcement, confirming that the New Year has begun and urging everyone to ‘act cautiously’ in the aftermath of the Omicron spread.

Sajid Javid announced that no new Covid restrictions will be implemented before January 1st, allowing New Year’s Eve celebrations to go on as planned.

Hundreds of thousands of Britons are celebrating this afternoon after the Health Secretary announced that people will be able to ring in the New Year with their friends and family.

Mr Javid urged Brits to get booster shots in order to protect their communities.

While no new legal restrictions will take effect in England on Monday, this does not rule out the possibility of national “guidance” that is not enforced by cops.

Thousands of Britons have already joined The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign to prevent the spread of Omicron this winter.

Mr Javid warned Britons to be cautious as the New Year approaches, and to get boosted to avoid serious illness caused by Covid-19 variants like Omicron.

It follows a slew of studies finding Omicron to be milder than other strains, with the first official UK report discovering a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

“We look at the data on a daily basis, and that hasn’t changed over the Christmas period,” Mr Javid said in his address to the nation last night.

“We will not be taking any additional precautions, but people should exercise caution as we approach New Year’s Eve celebrations and, if possible, conduct a lateral flow test, celebrate outside if possible, and have some ventilation indoors if possible.”

“Please be cautious, and once the new year arrives, we’ll see if any additional measures are necessary, but nothing else until then, at least.”

While there will be no new legal restrictions in place for England, national “guidance” is still a possibility.

Health officials met with the Prime Minister and the Health Secretary yesterday, according to reports, and agreed to wait another week to see the vaccine program’s results.

The Health Secretary told Infosurhoy this afternoon, “Well, we look at the data every day.”

“Our scientists and the NHS give us the best advice, and we combine it all.”

While there is some uncertainty about the Omicron variant, the Health Secretary goes on to say that it is growing rapidly.

